Trader Joe’s sets grand opening date for its Meridian grocery store

The wait is nearly up, Meridian — we finally know when Trader Joe’s will be open for business.

According to the Meridian Chamber of Commerce, Trader Joe’s will host a ribbon-cutting celebration 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the new store, located in the former Rosauers, 2986 N. Eagle Road.

The 60,000 square-foot Rosauers closed in December 2017. It was the Treasure Valley’s only location.

The new Trader Joe’s will take up part of that space — nearly 17,000 square feet — making it slightly larger than the one in Boise. That was the national grocery chain’s first store in Idaho.

When that store opened in February 2014, shoppers went wild. The line to get into Trader Joe’s extended out to the street.

Regular shoppers of Trader Joe’s obsess over the chain’s low prices and friendly employees, and their assortment of specialty and organic products such as Speculoos gingerbread cookie butter spread and “Three-Buck Chuck” wine.

The Monrovia, California-based chain also offers higher wages than many chains. Starting full-time employees make between $40,000 and $60,000 per year, according to the Harvard Business Review. That’s more than double what some competitors pay.

As Meridian’s population has grown, grocery stores have followed. Earlier this year, Albertsons opened its largest store among the company’s 2,300 at the intersection of Eagle Road and Fairview Avenue. More are on their way to Boise suburb, including a WinCo at the intersection of Linder Road and Chinden Boulevard, a Costco at Chinden Boulevard and Ten Mile Road and another warehouse-style store called Smart Foodservice at 2250 E. Jewel Lane.

BoiseDev first reported on the grand opening.