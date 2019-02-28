West Ada

3 Meridian residents tried to stop new Costco. A judge just decided the grocer’s fate

By Kate Talerico

February 28, 2019 03:40 PM

In October, the Meridian City Council approved plans for a new Costco at the southwest corner of Chinden Boulevard and Ten Mile Road. The decision left three residents of a nearby neighborhood so disgruntled that they went to court to halt the project.

On Wednesday, 4th District Judge Nancy Baskin in Boise shut down the neighbors’ legal challenge, arguing that they “failed to show how any of their substantial rights were infringed by the approval of this development.”

The neighbors, Rickey Burke, Robert Neufeld and David Reyes, worried that the values of their homes would decline. They alleged that the city’s process for approving the application was unlawful. They argued that certain parts of the hearing had not been properly recorded in the public record and that residents were not given proper notice of changes to Costco’s development application.

Plans for the Costco will go forward. The 78-acre project will include a fuel center, 10 commercial lots and an eventual residential subdivision.

Andrea D. Carroll, the attorney for the residents, did not immediately respond to a voicemail message seeking comment Thursday.

The store is expected to open in 2020, the Statesman previously reported. The Meridian Press first reported the judge’s decision.

Kate Talerico

