WinCo comes a step closer to Meridian location

Nearly a year after the Meridian City Council shut it down, the WinCo proposed for Linder Road and Chinden Boulevard is a step closer to being built.
Last week, the Planning and Zoning Commission approved the development that includes WinCo, called Linder Village. That clears the project to go before the City Council on Tuesday, Dec. 18, for annexing nearly 82 acres and plat 16 commercial lots and a residential building.
The developers, Lynx/DMG Real Estate, submitted revised plans to the city in October. Those plans included a new road to separate residential and commercial areas and a possible new library for the Meridian Library District, which the Statesman previously reported is rapidly outgrowing its present space.
During the commission meeting, Kenneth Howell, a lawyer representing the developers, noted the changes to the development, including masonry walls to reduce sound between WinCo’s loading docks and the residential areas behind the store.
“It substantially reduces the existing ambient noise to those areas,” he said.
But the planning commission asked the developers to make several more revisions to their plan before they go before the city council, including additional measures to calm traffic and reduce noise.
Linder Village first came before the Planning and Zoning Commission in October 2017. The commission recommended denial. Last January, after residents voiced concerns about traffic and the layout of the buildings, the City Council directed the developers to seek neighbors feedback and sent the plan back to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
The Meridian Press first reported last week’s commission action.
