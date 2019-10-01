Garden City could get its tallest building with boutique hotel, apartments near Greenbelt

SHARE COPY LINK

A proposed project in Garden City would bring the city its tallest building yet — perched right next to the Boise River Greenbelt.

Michael Talbott, a Las Vegas-based developer, hopes to build a boutique hotel and two apartment buildings on land stretching across two blocks from North Veterans Memorial Parkway east to 40th Street. Right now, the land — owned by Talbott — is home to a handful of mobile homes and cottage homes.

Running among the three mixed-use buildings would be a wooden boardwalk fronting the Greenbelt, inspiring the development’s name: The Boardwalk.

The eight-story, 127,000-square-foot hotel would be built next to Veterans Memorial Parkway. It would feature 136 rooms, a pub, a rooftop bar, two retail spaces and an underground parking garage. The hotel would be Garden City’s second along the Greenbelt, after the long-standing Riverside Hotel.

To the east of the hotel would be a five-story apartment building with 209 units and an underground parking garage. The apartments would include a mix of studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. Each studio would also feature a staircase leading to a private rooftop terrace, according to renderings created by Erstad Architects.

Facing the river on the apartment building’s ground floor would be five commercial tenant spaces. The fifth floor would feature a restaurant with rooftop seating.

The third building would be alongside 40th Street and away from the Greenbelt, closer to Adams Street. It would be smaller: 62,265 square feet with 70 apartments around a shared courtyard, complete with additional underground parking. The building would feature 43 one-bedroom apartments and 27 two-bedroom apartments.

The Boardwalk project was proposed by Las Vegas-based developer Vida Properties, headed by Michael Talbott. Erstad Architects

The project is in the first phase of its city approval process. Talbott and his architect, Chad Weltzin of Erstad Architects in Boise, plans to meet with Garden City officials on Monday, Oct. 7. The development team will need to get city approval before it can start raising funds for the project and construction.

In the past year, new residential projects have sprung up near Veterans Memorial Parkway. Bill Truax of the Galena Opportunity Fund built Parkway Station, a project complete with townhouses and apartments along East 42nd Street. New artist lofts went up in 2017 near the corner of Adams and East 41st Street.

Still, the neighborhood remains mostly industrial. Trucks rumble past carrying gravel and assembled building parts, and low-rise warehouses line naked streets devoid of crosswalk markings.

The renderings envision a new, modern space rising among the industrial clutter — complete with a rooftop bar and two pools at the hotel.