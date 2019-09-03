These $1,200 apartments replace a riverside trailer park in Garden City

Garden City’s population is expected to reach 18,500 by 2040 Garden City's population has grown by 1,616 people since 2000. The city, which shares a border with Boise, currently has 12,240 residents. As the area grows and develops, it is expected to add more people. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Garden City's population has grown by 1,616 people since 2000. The city, which shares a border with Boise, currently has 12,240 residents. As the area grows and develops, it is expected to add more people.

Four years ago, Bill Truax built a new apartment complex along Veterans Memorial Parkway for low-income renters. But that was only part of the Boise-based developer’s plans for that area of Garden City.

Truax, who runs the Galena Opportunity Fund, is now nearing completion of Parkway Station, a project that includes over 40 townhouses and cottages, a 40-unit market-rate apartment complex, retail and office buildings, and a public charter school, in addition to the original complex, the Trailwinds Apartments.

He is building the neighborhood from scratch on lots where mobile homes once stood north of Adams Street and straddling 42nd Street, a few hundred feet south of the Boise River.

“We’re bringing an opportunity to live and be in a place with the amenities for young professionals who want to be centrally located and live an active lifestyle,” said Jeremy Putman, the director of design for neUdesign Architecture, which is designing the buildings in the complex.

“There’s an opportunity to get out to Whitewater Park and then even have a convenient way to get to Downtown, either via bike or public transit,” he added.

Truax is one of several developers who are looking to get in on Garden City’s up-and-coming status.

In the last five years, the city’s waterfront area has transformed with new townhouses and businesses that cater to the area’s SoCal-meets-Idaho surfer vibe. The Kayak Crossing “artist lofts” went up in 2017 at Adams and 41st streets going for upwards of $250,000 each. NeighborWorks in 2018 completed work on its own “pocket neighborhood” of 15 small houses at 40th and Adams streets surrounding a central garden.

At Parkway Station, Trailwinds is already leased out. Some families have started moving into the townhomes, which will open later this fall. Plants adorn the balconies of the cottages on 42nd Street. The Future Public School located next door is now in its second school year, with students’ drawings hanging in the windows.

This fall, Truax will open a three-story, $7.5 million apartment building called 405 Parkway, with 6,300 square feet of retail space on the ground floor. The building will offer 27 one-bedroom apartments starting at $1,150 per month and 12 two-bedroom units starting at $1,525.

Truax said the first leases are already signed on the apartments. The downstairs retail will feature a coffee store, as well as a boutique boxing studio, Dope Fitness, to be run by the owners of Garden City brewery Western Collective, Melissa Levick and Cary Prewitt.

“We love Garden City, we live in Garden City,” Levick said. “I knew this would be a great space for a boxing studio.”

Levick has lived in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York and Austin, and watched as art-centric neighborhoods on the cities’ edges become “the cool part of town.” She sees Garden City is trending the same way.

“The community is so supportive, all the entrepreneurs and the people who live here,” she said. She hopes to open the boxing studio by early 2020.

As the final phase of Parkway Station, Truax is planning building another building with a combination of retail, office and apartment space that will go in across from 405 Parkway.

