Restaurants in Boise, big subdivisions in Kuna, Caldwell: See what’s coming near you

Boise
Norco CEO Jim Kissler has applied to build a two-story building at 1032 S. Broadway Ave. with 3,200 square feet of retail space on the ground floor and 1,262 square feet on the second floor, which could become added space for a restaurant. The site formerly housed a Cobby’s sandwich shop and an L.A. Nails salon in two buildings.
Pivot North Architecture, representing Laura Keeler and Kylie North, obtained a building permit to remodel space in the Jefferson Place building at 350 N. 9th St., Suite 100, for the Water Bear Restaurant. The restaurant and bar will occupy 2,300 square feet.
Wright Physical Therapy, which has several joint, spine and sport clinics in the Magic Valley and Eastern Idaho, has opened its first Treasure Valley clinic at 7711 W. Riverside Drive in Garden City.
The Boise School District has applied to build a new Mountain View Elementary School at 3500 N. Cabarton Lane. The new school, with 46,980 square feet, will replace the existing one built in 1958 with 32,175 square feet.
AceCo Precision Manufacturing has applied to build a manufacturing plant and office with 92,551 square feet at 924 W. McGregor Court.
Meridian
Kvell Fitness & Nutrition, a boutique exercise studio in Downtown Boise, is opening a second gym in Mercato at BridgeTower, at 3015-35 W. McMillan Road, reports Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate.
David and Luane Dean of Sweet Land Development Inc. are applying to annex and rezone 31 acres for 45 single-family homes on 1890 E. Dunwoody Court, south of Chinden Boulevard and west of Eagle Road, for a subdivision called Three Corners Ranch. David Dean is the owner of Western Recycling, 1990 S. Cole Road. The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Meridian City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Ave.
AD800 LLC, registered to Guy Hendricksen of Coldwell Banker, is applying for a six-month extension to build the Avebury Subdivision on the north side of East Pine Avenue and west of North Locust Grove Road. The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday, February, 19 at Meridian City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Ave.
Kuna
Developer Tim Eck seeks to build Whisper Meadows Subdivision, which would include 310 homes on 75 acres near the northwest corner of Linder and Columbia roads.
Caldwell
Trilogy Development is requesting to rezone 63 acres from low-density residential to medium-density residential for its Marblefront Subdivision, which would have 261 lots at the southwest corner of KCID and Marble Front roads.
The Caldwell Urban Renewal Agency rezoned 20 acres west of the intersection of Smeed Parkway and Thomas Jefferson Street from service commercial to light industrial. Steve Fultz, economic development director of Caldwell, said the agency is in talks with a company to bring a manufacturing business there.
The Idaho Bureau of Land Management has transferred management authority for Mallard Park to the City of Caldwell. The park includes an 18-hole disk golf course, a to-be-completed amphitheater, and a playground near Lake Lowell. The city had been leasing the land from the BLM.
Eagle
Robert Malin seeks a conditional use permit to build an indoor video-golf business on a 0.3-acre site at 2250 E. State St.
Rick Bennett, represented by Caroline Moore with BrightStar Care, seeks a conditional use permit to build an assisted-living center on half an acre at 4073 W. Prickly Pear Drive. It would host 10 residents and two caregivers.
