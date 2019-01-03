This corn maze lost its home by I-84. Its owners just bought a farm. Here are their plans

The Farmstead, the popular corn maze next to Interstate 84 at Eagle Road, has found a new home.
Jim and Hillary Lowe, the maze’s owners, bought a farm at 2500 South Eagle Road in Kuna The 178-acre farm, about 10 miles south of the former location, offers a more-rural setting for the Lowes to create their maze, the Lowes said in a news release.
The Idaho Central Credit Union last year bought the 52-acre parcel that the Farmstead rented next to the freeway. The credit union plans to build a regional mortgage center and call center there.
The Farmstead maze debuted in 1997 and has operated over the years at four sites in south Meridian. The high-visibility locations took the maze from a grassroots novelty to a beloved tradition, the Lowes said.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The Kuna farm has three times the space of the I-84 location and “offers room to grow and a rural destination consistent with the farm-centered experience, which is a hallmark of the Farmstead experience,” the Lowes said.
The Farmstead employs 200 seasonal workers who operate the maze and take part in growing more than 40 varieties of pumpkins. The added land will allow for proper crop rotation, room for more attractions and space to better handle crowds, the Lowes said.
Season passes for the 2019 season are available online for $37.74.
Comments