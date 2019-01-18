Business

Golf, drink and listen to music at Meridian’s old corn-maze site? Look at this plan

By Kate Talerico

January 18, 2019 05:41 PM

This Pac-Man corn maze in Meridian caught CNN’s attention

The Farmstead Corn Maze and Pumpkin Festival's Pac-Man maze was featured on CNN's website in October 2017. This drone footage was provided by The Farmstead.
By
Up Next
The Farmstead Corn Maze and Pumpkin Festival's Pac-Man maze was featured on CNN's website in October 2017. This drone footage was provided by The Farmstead.
By

It looks like a Topgolf.

It’s about the size of a Topgolf.

But it may not be a Topgolf.

This week, developer Ball Ventures Ahlquist filed an application to develop the former site of The Farmstead, the popular corn maze next to Interstate 84 at Eagle Road. An artist’s rendering included in BVA’s application includes a golf area resembling Topgolf sites in other cities.

Topgolf aims to bring a party atmosphere to golf. Its sites — 48 in the U.S. and four abroad — feature “high-tech golf balls and gaming, climate-controlled hitting bays, renowned menu, hand-crafted cocktails, events, music and more,” the company said in a news release.

“We’re working to bring a golf-entertainment venue to the area,” Travis Hawkes, senior director at Ball Ventures Ahlquist Development, told the Statesman in a phone interview Friday.

But Topgolf spokeswoman Caroline Jerome wrote in an email to the Statesman that the company has no plans for an Idaho location.

Topgolf hout 1-18-19 3292_exterior-night-topgolf-salt-lake-city-01.jpg
The company says its three-level Topgolf Salt Lake City includes 102 climate-controlled hitting bays, a full-service restaurant and three bars, more than 250 high-definition flat-screen TVs, a rooftop terrace with fire pits, and 3,000 square feet of private event space.
Provided by Topgolf

The unnamed venue would be one of many projects planned for the 52-acre lot at 1020 S. Eagle Road, which was purchased last year by Idaho Central Credit Union. The parcel is just north of Overland Road and north of where Norco Inc., the Boise industrial-gases and medical-supplies company, recently built a two-story store and medical billing office.

Hawkes said BVA is building a 125,000 square foot new headquarters for the credit union on the site, as well as a several other Class A and medical office spaces.

That’s not all. BVA also plans to build a hotel, and space for retail and restaurants on the site. Hawkes declined to name any of the proposed developments.

BVAEagleView-page-0.jpg
The proposed golf venue is in the bottom right of this artist’s rendering of the former corn-maze site at I-84 and Eagle Road.
Provided by Ball Ahlquist Ventures

BVA plans to break ground at the site in May or June, he said. BVA is also leading the development at Meridian’s other rapidly expanding intersection at 10 Mile Road and I-84, where Ameriben and Paylocity recently moved their headquarters.

Jim and Hillary Lowe, the Farmstead’s owners, bought a farm at 2500 S. Eagle Road in Kuna where they will move the corn maze, the Statesman reported earlier this month.

The development application and the possibility that the site might be used by Topgolf were first reported by BoiseDev.com.

Read Next

business

This corn maze lost its home by I-84. Its owners just bought a farm. Here are their plans

Read Next

business

This Meridian manufacturer was just sold. See the latest changes in Valley businesses

Read Next

business

Big changes are coming to Treasure Valley in 2019. Here’s a guide to what you’ll see

Read Next

west-ada

Haven’t been to downtown Meridian lately? This developer is building something to win you back.

Kate Talerico

Kate reports on West Ada and Canyon County for the Idaho Statesman. She previously worked for the Louisville Courier-Journal, the Center for Investigative Reporting and the Providence Business News. She has been published in The Atlantic and BuzzFeed News. Kate graduated from Brown University with a degree in urban studies. She is interested in urban development, transportation and the intersection of money and politics.

If you like seeing stories like this, please consider supporting our work with a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman.

  Comments  