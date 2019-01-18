Golf, drink and listen to music at Meridian’s old corn-maze site? Look at this plan

Kate reports on West Ada and Canyon County for the Idaho Statesman. She previously worked for the Louisville Courier-Journal, the Center for Investigative Reporting and the Providence Business News. She has been published in The Atlantic and BuzzFeed News. Kate graduated from Brown University with a degree in urban studies. She is interested in urban development, transportation and the intersection of money and politics.

