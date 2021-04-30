New flights from Boise will take you to Chicago, Las Vegas, Dallas, 3 California cities

More flight options are coming to Boise this summer.

Southwest Airlines will add new, nonstop flights from the Boise Airport on June 6, according to a news release from the airport. Among the new routes are direct flights to Dallas Love Field and Chicago-Midway.

The expansion also brings back daily flights to Chicago-Midway, San Jose and San Diego, and adds more flights to Las Vegas.

“We’re excited to see Southwest expand its network of flights in Boise, opening up greater air service possibilities for our passengers,” Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp said in the release. “This summer, the Boise Airport will have nonstop service to the most destinations in the airport’s history – and more available seats than ever.”

Some of the flights are summer-only. Southwest will offer single daily flights to Chicago-Midway and Orange County, California. Flights to Dallas Love Field will be offered once a day from Sunday through Friday. No end date for these flights was announced.

Single daily flights will be offered year-round to San Diego and San Jose.

For those looking to head south to the Sin City, Southwest will increase service from two flights daily to three on the peak days of Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, also year-round.

In March, airport officials announced that new direct flights on Alaska Airlines to Austin, Texas and Chicago-O’Hare will begin June 17. Flights to Everett, Washington, will begin Sept. 8.

Direct flights on JetBlue to New York City through the JFK International Airport were announced in February, as well as flights on Allegiant Air to Orange County. Flights to Palm Springs through Allegiant Air were announced in August.

Boise now offers direct flights to 27 destinations around the country.