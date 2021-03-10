New direct flights will take passengers from Boise to Austin, Chicago, Everett

Alaska Airlines announces new direct flights from Boise. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Want to fly east? How about south?

Alaska Airlines said Wednesday that it would add direct service to Austin, Texas, as well as new nonstop service to Chicago. Both flights begin June 17.

The airline will also begin service to Paine Field in Everett, Washington starting Sept. 8, airline officials announced.

That’s in addition to more service to existing markets, including Sacramento, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

“Being able to get to Chicago, Austin and Everett without having to jump planes is always great for our residents and the economy,” Mayor Lauren McLean said during a news conference announcing the new flights.

With the announcement, the Boise Airport now has 25 direct routes either running or scheduled. The airline has added several new routes in recent months, including direct flights to New York City through JFK, Palm Springs and Orange County, California.

Most flights take passengers to the West Coast, but the airport is increasingly offering direct flights to more eastern locations. Starting with new JetBlue service this July, New York City will be the farthest east a person can travel directly from Boise, but Nashville and Atlanta are also newly accessible.

The routes to Austin and to Everett will both qualify for financial incentives through the airport’s recently renewed program designed to attract new airlines and new routes to the city. Service to Everett had been announced previously but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Alaska Airlines’ flights from Boise as displayed on a projection screen at the Boise Airport on Wednesday, the day the airline announced direct flights starting later this year to two more cities: Austin, Texas; and Chicago. Hayley Harding hharding@idahostatesman.com