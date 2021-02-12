Airline starts Boise to Southern California flights with tickets as low as $43 one way

The snowstorm that hit Boise on Friday may make some airline passengers glad that Allegiant Airlines picked that day to debut service to a sunny California destination.

The Las Vegas carrier was set to kick off its first flight to John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana in Orange County at 5:15 p.m. The maiden flight to Boise was scheduled to leave Santa Ana at 4 p.m. Mountain Time and arrive at 6 p.m.

By noon, some flights from other carriers had been delayed either leaving Boise or arriving, but none had been canceled because of the snow.

Allegiant will fly to and from the Orange County airport twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays.

The airline is offering fares as low as $43 each way, based on a roundtrip purchase. Tickets must be purchased by Monday, Feb. 15, for travel by April 17.

Friday’s first flights were more expensive, $145 for the one-way leg both to and from Santa Ana.

The price to Santa Ana dips to $123 on Monday, Feb. 15 and $59 on Friday, Feb. 19. The following week, the Monday flight is also $59, while the Friday flight is $43.

All prices include taxes and airport fees.

Allegiant offers no-frills flying. Passengers are allowed to bring one personal item, a purse or small bag, at no additional cost. Adding a carry-on bag costs $88 per passenger, while adding a carry-on and a checked bag adds $154 per person.

Santa Ana will be the fifth destination Allegiant serves from Boise, with a sixth coming. It already flies to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Palm Springs, and Mesa, Arizona. It will add service to Nashville on May 28, also with Monday and Friday service.