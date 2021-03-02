Hawaii? Alaska? Boston? Boise Airport targets new markets, offers incentives for routes

How does Honolulu sound for your next vacation? Orlando? Anchorage?

The Boise Airport wants you to be able to fly directly to several new locations in the coming years — and it’s willing to pay for new routes through credits and other incentives.

The airport is rolling out an updated version of the Boise Airport Air Service Incentive Program, first adopted in 2013. The goal is to bring new destinations and additional flights to the market.

“It’s not the main factor an airline looks at, but it allows an airport to have a competitive edge in its efforts to recruit new nonstop destinations and airlines,” Sean Briggs, spokesperson for the airport, told the Statesman on Tuesday.

In Boise, it’s been relatively successful. Briggs said recent routes that have qualified for incentives include direct service to Atlanta, Palm Springs and Orange County, California.

Approved by the Boise City Council on Tuesday night, the 2021 version offers incentives for new airlines looking to get into the market based on the number of weekly departures, how long the service would run and whether the new destination is a “target market.”

So what is the airport offering? And where might you be able to go?

New flights to and from Boise

Documents for the program show that target markets are Orlando, Honolulu, any airport in New York, Boston, Anchorage and other airports in the state of Idaho. Those are the ones Boise wants to bring the most, and the airport offers the largest incentive to airlines willing to offer them.

Target markets are identified “based upon community need,” according to a memo from Airport Director Rebecca Hupp to the Boise City Council.

Other factors, Hupp told the council during its work session Tuesday, include markets where a large number of people are looking to go and markets that provide hub connectivity.

Boise offers (or is scheduled to offer) nonstop flights to 23 different cities, the majority of which are on the West Coast. Unserved markets are any one that has not had direct flights in the past 12 months. The most recent announcement was that Jet Blue would be coming to Boise this summer with a direct flight to JFK International Airport in New York City.

To qualify for incentives, a carrier must offer direct flights to a new target market for more than 90 days or to a new unserved market that hasn’t been identified as a target for at least a year. Flights must leave at least twice a week.

What is offered as an incentive?

For year-round service to a target market, the Boise Airport offers up to $125,000 per carrier. For seasonal service to a target market or year-round service to a unserved market, that amount drops to $75,000.

The credit is issued over 24 months for target markets or 12 for other markets. That credit can go toward landing fees (which airlines pay to land), terminal fees (which cover the cost of handling cargo) or a combination of both.

Airlines can also get marketing incentives by offering new nonstop service. For those, the airport provides reimbursements to airlines based on approved receipts for promoting the route through PR campaigns.

The marketing credit maxes out at $75,000 for year-round service to a target market, equaling out to $50,000 in the first year and $25,000 in the second. Seasonal service to a target market or year-round service to a different unserved market is worth up to $50,000 in credits, and seasonal service to an unserved market is worth up to $25,000.

There are restrictions on the marketing campaigns. The materials and information must be approved by the airport and airline before they are allowed to run, and they must advertise the Boise route’s specific services.

Entirely new airlines also get incentives — a maximum of $25,000 in terminal rent or landing fees and a maximum of $25,000 in marketing incentives over the first 12 months.

“Keep in mind, though, four carriers control about 80% of domestic passenger travel in the U.S., and today, we have eight airlines in Boise,” Hupp told the council. “That tells you there’s really not that many additional new carriers that we could recruit.”

Those promotions can all stack up, Hupp said, although it is generally easier for an existing carrier to offer a new route than it is for a new carrier to start offering service at all.

The airport also offers public relations help, including announcements about new routes, inaugural flight activities — which could include “a ribbon-cutting and water cannon salute if desired” with local officials — and in-terminal advertising.

The costs for the incentive program are expected to be paid for by the revenue new service would generate, according to Hupp’s memo. Other financial gain is expected from parking and concession sales in the terminal.

What’s next for the airport?

The airport is starting up several projects that it originally intended to start in 2020 but had to delay because of the coronavirus pandemic. Those include a service animal relief area, a lactation room and a family restroom, all of which should be constructed this year. Passenger facility charges provide the funding, officials said.

Larger projects include the development of a new employee parking garage, which was to begin in 2020 but got delayed. Hupp projected that it would move forward this year instead, either in late summer or early fall. A new public parking garage that would offer almost 1,200 spaces over five stories is also in the works.

The airport also plans to relocate the Idaho Transportation Department hangar, Hupp said. The current space is next to a parking garage, but tenants will move to the south side of the airport. That clears up the current space to become a car rental facility, Hupp said.

When the car rental operations then move, that will create space to expand the concourse, she said. Those projects will cost about $200 million.

Hupp also commented on how much passenger numbers were down in 2020 because of the pandemic. Airport officials expected more than 4.1 million people to fly through BOI (the airport’s 3-letter designation) in 2020 — topping the record set in 2019 — but instead, fewer than 2 million passengers came through.

Numbers for 2021 are expected to be higher than they were in 2020, but experts predict that it will take several years for passenger levels to return to normal. Hupp projected that Boise would reach 2019 passenger numbers again by 2023, boosted by vacation travelers before business travel begins to climb steadily again.

“Our passenger travel did not dip as significantly as what we see nationwide, and we are seeing more additions of air service than what our peers are seeing,” Hupp said. “For those reasons, we think our recovery will most likely be quicker.”