Boise library director announces retirement after 39 years

Kevin Booe, director of the Boise Public Library, announced to library trustees Thursday that he would retire after 39 years with the city.

His career with the library began when he shelved books part-time while a student at Boise State University. He moved up through the library system, before being appointed director in February 2017.

“I have been privileged and honored to serve Boise citizens and library customers,” Booe said in a news release. “No library staff can match the passion, innovation, and exceptional customer service that Boise Public Library staff delivers each day to help make Boise the ‘most livable city in the country.’”

During his tenure as director, Booe expanded the library to include four full-service branch libraries and a digital airport library.

He also worked closely on developing the concept for Boise’s proposed new main library. Mayor David Bieter postponed the project in August after costs for the new building swelled. The city is now looking into restarting its plans for the library design after Boiseans resoundingly voted for more say in the library project when they approved Proposition 1, which calls for future votes on library projects that cost $25 million or more.

In a phone interview Friday, Booe said he was still supportive of a new main library and that he wouldn’t be giving that up.

“As I move into private citizenship, I’m going to continue to advocate for a new main library and for library services across the country,” he told the Statesman.

His decision to retire was independent of what is happening with the main library, he said. He’s been eligible for retirement for three years and has been thinking about it for “some time.”

Booe said he’s been working on different iterations of the main library project since 1998 and that he promised his wife he wouldn’t work on any more.

“I think it’s time for a fresh set of eyes there,” he said.

Daily visits to the library have increased 23% during Booe’s tenure as director, according to a news release, and borrowing is up 56%. Attendance at library programs has doubled.

He was a finalist for a role as director of the Joplin Public Library in Joplin, Missouri, in May but did not get the position.

Booe said he was looking at the end of the year for his official retirement and leaning toward Dec. 23 as his last day. The library Board of Trustees will discuss an interim director and a national search process to replace the director at their next meeting, which will be Dec. 2.

He is the second Boise department head to announce his retirement in two months. Former Boise Police Chief Bill Bones announced his retirement in September, retiring at the end of October. Deputy Chief Ron Winegar is serving as acting chief until former Chief Mike Masterson takes over as interim chief Nov. 25.