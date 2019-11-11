Bieter says he’s heard voters, will ask council to ‘reset’ main library

Mayor David Bieter says he has heard the voters and will recommend to the Boise City Council “an immediate reset” to the main library project.

Bieter sent an email through his campaign on Monday announcing the reset. That reset could mean the end of the $11 million contract with architect Moshe Safdie, Bieter campaign manager Robert West said in a phone call Monday afternoon.

Voters rebuked City Hall last week when they voted overwhelmingly to approve Propositions 1 and 2, which require future citywide elections on any city library project costing more than $25 million (the most recent cost estimates for the library put it at $104 million) and on any stadium projects costing more than $5 million in public or private money.

“A new Main Library is vital to our community and I am committed to seeing one built, but last Tuesday voters made it clear they want to see a different version of the project,” Bieter said in the release. “I have heard them and agree we need another robust, community-wide conversation to see the completion of the project along with our priorities of increasing affordable housing and improving transportation across every neighborhood.”

The city has already spent about $3 million on Safdie’s contract.

It’s not yet clear when the reset would go before the City Council, but West said it could be as soon as their next meeting, which will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

An August 2018 analysis of the library’s cost by a consultant indicated that if everything from Safdie’s conceptual design was included, the library would cost $103 million, including $11.8 million for a parking garage. That was more than Bieter and the City Council said they were willing to approve.

After that the mayor’s office has said the city staff would use “value engineering” to bring the cost down to $85 million by using lower-cost materials and making less expensive choices on the specifics of the design. The city also expected to delay construction of the event center planned as part of the project.

But those savings were overtaken by the rising construction costs. Mayoral spokesman Mike Journee said in August that the similarity of the old cost estimate and the new was coincidental.

Bieter said then that the city would consider other options that could include changing the design, “assessing whether an easing of market forces could help the project’s financial position” or raising more money than anticipated from philanthropy.

A spokesman for the mayor’s office was immediately available for comment Monday.

In Tuesday’s election, Bieter came second of seven candidates. No candidate won a majority of the vote, defined as 50% of the vote plus one, so Bieter will face off in a runoff election with City Council President Lauren McLean on Dec. 3.