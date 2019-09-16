Boise Police Chief Bones to step down this fall

Police Chief Bill Bones tries to help Boise heal after tragic violence Boise Police Chief Bill Bones was at the scene of the June 30, 2018, stabbing spree that left nine victims hospitalized soon after it occurred. The chief talked this week about that horrible night and his pride in the city of Boise. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boise Police Chief Bill Bones was at the scene of the June 30, 2018, stabbing spree that left nine victims hospitalized soon after it occurred. The chief talked this week about that horrible night and his pride in the city of Boise.

Boise Police Chief William “Bill” Bones announced Monday that he would retire in October, bringing an end to his 27 years with the department and four years as chief.

His last day will be Oct. 24.

“Our city is one of the safest in the nation, in part, because of Bill’s authentic leadership and the trust and compassion he brought to his daily work,” Boise Mayor David Bieter said in a news release. “As a result, Boiseans believe in the department, its officers and their hard work as they never have.”

The news release announcing his retirement said Bones worked with the Boise Police Department as well as the community to bring the city to its lowest crime rate in 25 years. Crime data released in July found that in 2018, Boise’s crime rate was at a 25-year low, matching a national trend. Violent crimes, such as murder and rape, dropped from 58.36 crimes per 1,000 people in 1994 to 22.75 crimes per 1,000 people in 2018.

Bieter appointed Bones chief in 2015. Before that, he was deputy chief. He served previously in several other roles since joining the department in 1992, including commanding three divisions within the department: patrol, internal affairs and criminal investigations. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Former Boise Police Chief Mike Masterson will serve as interim chief starting Oct. 25. The city will conduct a nationwide search for a new chief, according to the news release. Mike Journee, Bieter’s spokesman, said specifics were not yet available on the search.