The Boise City Council votes to move The Cabin. Here’s where it will go

The Boise City Council voted late Tuesday night to move The Cabin, the 1940 log cabin used for literary readings and programs, to the northeast side of Julia Davis Park.
The council acted at the end of a four-hour meeting during which they heard from people who adamantly opposed moving The Cabin and others who thought it better to move it away from the proposed new library.
Still others told council members they didn’t care how they voted, but pleaded with them to make a decision Tuesday.
In the end, council members said they felt The Cabin program would have a better chance of thriving at a spot east of the Richard and Annette Bloch Cancer Survivor Center. The area has parking, grass, open space and a number of mature trees.
Several council members expressed concerns about accessibility to The Cabin at its current location next to the Boise Greenbelt and the Boise River, south of the existing headquarters library. Once the new library is built, it would be inconvenient for people with mobility limitations to reach the building and no place for parents to drop off children taking part in programs.
“I’m not convinced The Cabin can remain where it’s at and continue to have a program,” Councilwoman Elaine Clegg said.
Clegg and Councilwoman Lisa Sanchez voted against moving The Cabin during a council meeting last November. They changed their minds after listening to the testimony of a large number of the more than 150 people who attended the meeting and earlier reading hundreds of emails sent to the city.
While the structure itself is important, Sanchez said it was equally important for the program to continue.
“To me, it’s people first,” she said.
Tom Killingsworth, president of The Cabin board of directors, told the council its board voted unanimously to ask that The Cabin be moved to the northeast side of Julia Davis Park if it couldn’t remain at its current location. After the meeting, he said his group is committed to making the new location work.
“We appreciate the discussion that the council had tonight,” Killingsworth said. “It’s nice to see people engaging and wanting to do the right thing.”
Several residents who spoke expressed concerns over the estimated $650,000 it will cost to move The Cabin. They said the money could be put to better use.
Alex Jones criticized the city for not insisting that architect Moshe Safdie include The Cabin in his design for the library. His later dismissal of the structure was “tone-deaf,” she said.
“The Cabin needs to be protected and celebrated in its original location,” she said.
Rabbi Dan Fink of Congregation Ahavath Israel said people, including historic preservationists, were upset when the Jewish synagogue was moved from 11th and State streets to its current location on Latah Street in 2003.
He said the synagogue is in a better location and he said Julia Davis Park would be better for The Cabin.
Fink said he believes in the vision of Safdie, hired to build the new Boise library. Fink attended rabbinical school Hebrew Union College in Jerusalem, Israel, in a building designed by Safdie.
“It was an extraordinary place to live and to learn,” Fink said. “It was a place that inspired all who read in its midst. And I believe the library that Moshe Safdie will design for the city of Boise will likewise inspire generations and generations of Boiseans.”
