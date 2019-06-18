Here’s what rent could look like in the apartments proposed next to WinCo Foods downtown

Downtown Boise housing is booming Boise Mayor Dave Bieter explains how the city council's emphasis on building new residential housing in Downtown Boise is paying off. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boise Mayor Dave Bieter explains how the city council's emphasis on building new residential housing in Downtown Boise is paying off.

Those who want to live in the heart of downtown could soon have a new option — as long as they’re willing to pay for it.

Collegiate Development Group, a St. Louis company, estimated to members of Boise City Council that rent in a “micro-unit,” a unit smaller than one bedroom, would sit around $1,000 monthly in the company’s proposed new development.

Brandt Stiles, a co-founder of CDG, told the City Council at its Tuesday meeting that pricing was still up in the air but would be less than other similar new construction.

“Our goal is to make the price points attainable,” Stiles said. “They’re not going to be affordable. It’s new construction, higher-end housing.”

The apartments would be built on a 1.8-acre parcel east of WinCo Foods on Myrtle Street. Micro-units would be the smallest apartments, but graphics from the developers showed one-, two- and four-bedroom options in the development.

Proposed plans for the development include 258 residential units, a parking garage with 358 spaces and 7,800 square feet in commercial space. It would sit seven stories high at the tallest parts.

No timeline was given for the process, but Stiles said he wanted to move as quickly as possible.

Tim Flaherty, president of the Downtown Boise Neighborhood Association, said members of his group had met with the developer, looked at plans and unanimously supported the project.

“We need housing downtown,” Flaherty said. “I don’t need to tell you that, but we do.”

He cited the “innovative” micro-units as well as the development’s amenities as a reason the council should support the project, as they would get more people downtown. Flaherty was the only one to testify on the project.

The Boise City Council unanimously approved the applicant’s requested rezone of the parcel, changing the parcel from R-ODD (residential office with downtown design review overlay) to C-5DD/DA (central business with downtown design review overlay and a development agreement).

The change ups the allowed density for the parcel from 87 units per acre to 135 units per acre.