An urgent-care clinic. An animal hospital: See what’s coming near you in Boise

The latest proposed developments, other construction projects and new businesses around the Treasure Valley (this list will grow as listings are added through next Tuesday, June 18):

Boise

Primary Health is seeking a permit to build a 6,340-square-foot clinic to provide urgent care and family practice treatment at 1475 N. Cole Road. The project would include a parking lot for 41 vehicles.

Habitat Veterinary Hospital is seeking a permit to build a 5,900-square-foot animal hospital at 3103 E. Barber Valley Dr. It would include a parking lot for 39 vehicles and parking for 10 bicycles.

Noteworthy

They’re coming to Boise: Residents of Seattle, Salt Lake City and Los Angeles search for apartments in the Boise area more than residents of any other city, says Apartmentlist.com, a listing service. Seattle accounts for 14 percent of Boise searches on the site, Salt Lake City 12 percent and Los Angeles 8 percent. And where do Boiseans moving elsewhere search most? Phoenix (8 percent), Idaho Falls (7 percent) and Salt Lake City (6.5 percent).