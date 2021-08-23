Idaho health officials report 18 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 1,000 cases Monday

Idaho health officials on Monday reported more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 deaths linked to the illness, according to data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

IDHW reported 1,071 new cases since Friday, the last day data was reported. Ada and Canyon counties made up half of those with 324 and 211 cases, respectively.

Idaho has reported 214,009 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The department also reported 18 new deaths in the following counties: Ada (5 new, 504 total), Bannock (1 new, 123 total), Bonner (2 new, 49 total), Canyon (2 new, 332 total), Gooding (1 new, 28 total), Kootenai (6 new, 244 total) and Nez Perce (1 new, 64 total).

To date, 2,301 Idahoans have died of COVID-19, and the state’s death rate has risen rapidly in the latest surge — from a seven-day average of roughly one death per day at the beginning of July to an average of 9 deaths per day by Monday.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Idaho and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Amid the surge in cases, one large Boise event, the Boise Pride Festival, announced it will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. The festival begins Sept. 10.

For a county-by-county breakdown of Wednesday’s new cases, see our “What we know” file at IdahoStatesman.com.