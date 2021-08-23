Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine now has full FDA approval. Where can you get it around Boise?

On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the first of three vaccines available for emergency use to reach that level.

The FDA fully approved the Pfizer shots — it’s a two-dose vaccine — for anyone 16 or older. For children 12 to 15, the Pfizer vaccine remains available under the emergency use authorization. The shot now will be marketed in the U.S. under the brand name Comirnaty.

So where can the Pfizer vaccine be had in the Treasure Valley?

Large health systems such as Saint Alphonsus, St. Luke’s, Primary Health and Saltzer Health all have doses of it available, but ofr some systems, you have to go to certain clinic locations.

At Saint Al’s, Pfizer doses are available at locations in Boise, Star, Kuna, Caldwell and Fruitland. Appointments can be made at saintalphonsus.org/coronavirus/vaccine or by calling the Saint Al’s COVID-19 hotline at 208-302-2683.

St. Luke’s offers Pfizer doses at clinics in Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Mountain Home, Hailey, Ketchum, McCall and Twin Falls, according to its website. Scheduling a vaccine appointment can be done through the health system’s myChart portal or by calling St. Luke’s Connect at 208-381-9500.

For those eligible — a group of immunocompromised people — COVID-19 vaccine booster shots also are available through Saint Al’s and St. Luke’s.

Primary Health offers numerous locations for walk-ins in Boise, Meridian, Garden City, Eagle, Kuna, Nampa and Caldwell. A full listing of locations offering Pfizer doses can be found at Primary Health’s website.

Saltzer Health offers two locations with Pfizer doses: 3277 E. Louise Drive, Suite 200 — the Portico West pediatric clinic in Meridian; and the South Nampa pediatric clinic, located at 215 E. Hawaii Ave. Appointments can be made online or by calling 208-468-5930 for the Nampa clinic and 208-463-3000 for Meridian.

Terry Reilly Health Services, which has clinics in Ada and Canyon counties, is offering Pfizer vaccines and has appointments by calling 208-466-7869.

Even more options are available for those who live within the boundaries of Central District Health, which includes Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties. According to the district’s list of enrolled vaccine providers, Pfizer doses are allocated in numerous places.

Albertsons locations in Ada, Elmore and Valley counties have Pfizer doses, as do Walgreens and Walmart locations within the district. Family Medicine Health Centers, Medicap Pharmacies, AFC Urgent Cares and the Cascade Medical Center in Cascade are designated to receive Pfizer vaccine doses as well.

For those living in the Southwest Health District — which includes Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette and Washington counties — a list of locations maintained by the district notes where to find the Pfizer vaccine. However, you should call ahead and ensure the type of vaccine dose available, as well as to schedule an appointment, officials said.

Both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines — J&J is the only single-dose vaccine — remain available and have emergency use authorization. Moderna has applied to the FDA for full approval of its vaccine, while Johnson & Johnson said it hopes to do so later this year.

Coronavirus cases are once again on the rise in the Gem State. The number of ICU patients was higher last week than at any point during the pandemic, as the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 140 people in intensive care on Aug. 18.

Many Americans who have been reluctant to get vaccinated, including in Idaho and the Boise area, have pointed to the lack of full FDA approval as a foundation for skepticism and as a reason to oppose vaccine mandates, which experts now expect to become more commonplace.