Boise concerts, festival announce vaccine, testing requirements for fans. Expect more

Planning to rock out at the Mt. Joy show at the Knitting Factory Concert House?

Or stroll from band to band at the annual Treefort Music Fest in downtown Boise with thousands of other fans?

Prepare to prove that you’re serious about not spreading COVID-19.

The Knit, 419 S. 9th St., informed fans Tuesday that indie-rock band Mt. Joy will require all concertgoers to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test result within 72 hours at its Aug. 27 show.

Treefort, which takes place Sept. 22-26 at multiple venues indoors and outdoors, announced a similar policy Wednesday. Treefort will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours prior to entry. The rules apply to all artists, performers, staff, volunteers, vendors, media and anyone 12 or older in attendance. They cover all official Treefort venues and related “forts.”

For concertgoers who don’t meet the requirements, Treefort will provide on-site rapid and PCR testing.

The Knit and Treefort updated their websites to reflect the COVID-19 requirements as the delta variant explodes nationwide, particularly in states with low vaccination rates. The Idaho events follow a larger trend, as other clubs — and Live Nation, the world’s leading concert promoter — institute similar artist mandates.

“As we get back to enjoying live music and hosting national touring artists, we are beginning to encounter artist requests for a variety of different COVID-19 precautions,” the Knitting Factory explained on its website. “At Knitting Factory, we have made the decision to honor the requests from touring artists that allow them to feel comfortable in our venue, while putting our staff back to work, keeping patrons safe, and for the show to go on.

“COVID-19 precautions will differ on a show-by-show basis and may include the following:

Proof of vaccination or negative test within 48 to 72 hours (photo and digital copies will be accepted).

Mask requirement when not eating or drinking.

“COVID-19 policies will be posted per show on socials, our website, and emailed to ticket holders.”

Thousands of fans pack into the Main Stage area of Treefort Music Fest at 12th and Grove streets in Downtown Boise. Matthew Wordell Treefort Music Fest

Mt. Joy is the only band to request proof of vaccination or a negative test result so far at the 999-capacity Knitting Factory in Boise, talent buyer Danny Glazier said in a phone interview. But he expects similar requests in the future, and for the health of the music industry, it makes sense for concert venues to honor them, he said.

“We just went through a period of 16 months without any cash flow as an industry,” Glazier said “... Looking at this on a national level, tours have too much at stake not to do everything they can to stay safe. They have to.

“It was a big deal prior to COVID. It was a huge deal if somebody on the bus got the flu. They couldn’t get that person off the bus fast enough.”

The Revolution Concert House and Event Center in Garden City has not had a band request proof of vaccination or a negative test yet, owner Creston Thornton said.

But if it does? Following the lead of Live Nation, the 2,200-capacity club at 4983 N. Glenwood St. will honor the artist’s request, Thornton said.

“What will happen is if an artist does request that, we will go along with that, and we’ll offer a seven-day refund window and make sure that everyone understands what’s going on and make sure people feel comfortable,” he said.

Thornton, who also is president of promoter Live Nation’s mountain region, added that his staff is following all recommended safety precautions at the Revolution Center, as well as at Ford Idaho Center arena and amphitheater. “Everything we can do, protocol-wise, to create a safe environment,” he said.

Treefort “strongly encourages” fans to be fully vaccinated before the festival, and encourages fans younger than 12 to wear a mask while attending, according to a press release. It’s also asking attendees to have a mask on hand, because some events or areas could be mask-only.

Glazier called Treefort’s on-site testing “huge,” but said it doesn’t make logistical sense for the Knit to make testing available. But if a concertgoer does not want to get vaccinated — or has only one shot of a two-shot vaccine — then getting tested is an easy way to satisfy COVID requirements.

“If vaccination isn’t an option, those people should help their favorite band by just getting tested,” he said. “It’s an easy and quick alternative.”

The Knit wrote online that it realizes some fans might be less than thrilled about shows with COVID requirements.

“We respect that this brings with it many emotions and differing opinions. The decisions made have not been easy,” the Knitting Factory wrote on its website. “We can’t wait to get back to normal, but in the meantime, we ask for your patience and understanding as we navigate the ever-changing landscapes of the pandemic as an independent music venue.”