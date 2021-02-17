What we know about Idaho’s 136,914 confirmed coronavirus cases, 1,818 deaths (Feb. 17)

We’ll track Idaho’s confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease, in this post — as well as COVID-19-related deaths.

You can still find our posts that tracked the first 40,907 cases in Idaho and first 501 deaths, our post that tracked cases 40,908 through 100,260 and deaths 502 through 1,169 and our post that tracked cases 100,261 through 136,619 and deaths 1,170 through 1,808.

This file tracks cases beginning Feb. 17, 2021.

Idahoans tested: 626,676*

Idaho confirmed cases: 136,914

Idaho positivity rate: 6.6% (Jan. 31-Feb. 6)

Idaho probable cases: 31,543

Idaho COVID-19-related deaths: 1,818

Case fatality rate: 1.07%

* This number includes only people with results returned; each person is counted only once even if they had multiple tests.

Case stats: Through Feb. 17, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reports 6,947 hospitalizations, 1,214 admissions to the ICU, 9,333 health care workers who have been infected and 90,706 estimated recoveries. The hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives. About 21.8% of Idahoans tested have been positive.

Deaths stats: The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has reported 726 deaths tied to long-term care facilities (updated Fridays). Here’s how Idaho’s deaths break down by age group, according to IDHW: 80+: 927; 70s: 526; 60s: 242; 50s: 73; 40s: 34; 30s: 10; 18-29: 5.

Data as of 6:39 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17 (The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare website updates statewide numbers around 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; individual health districts can update their numbers at different intervals. Health and Welfare no longer updates on Sundays).

Feb. 17: 295 confirmed cases, 10 deaths

New confirmed cases reported on Feb. 17 by county (source is local health district unless otherwise specified):

Ada (82 new, 39,153 total*), Bannock (15 new, 4,603 total*), Bear Lake (1 new, 245 total*), Benewah (13 new, 444 total), Bingham (2 new, 2,518 total), Blaine (5 new, 1,927 total*), Boise (1 new, 230 total*), Bonner (15 new, 2,366 total*), Bonneville (22 new, 8,659 total*), Boundary (6 new, 390 total*), Butte (1 new, 159 total), Canyon (29 new, 20,708 total), Elmore (5 new, 1,225 total*), Fremont (2 new, 868 total*), Gem (2 new, 1,321 total), Gooding (-1 new, 905 total*), Idaho (2 new, 878 total), Jefferson (4 new, 1,749 total*), Jerome (1 new, 1,947 total*), Kootenai (56 new, 14,553 total), Latah (2 new, 2,490 total*), Madison (9 new, 5,374 total*), Minidoka (2 new, 1,890 total*), Nez Perce (3 new, 3,036 total*), Owyhee (4 new, 870 total), Payette (2 new, 1,884 total*), Shoshone (1 new, 931 total*), Twin Falls (6 new, 6,932 total*) and Valley (3 new, 636 total*).

*indicates source was Health and Welfare

Notes: Health and Welfare also reported 31,543 probable cases at the end of the day (111 new).

New Deaths: Ada (1 new, 428 total), Bonneville (2 new, 143 total), Canyon (4 new, 270 total), Gooding (1 new, 25 total), Kootenai (1 new, 173 total) and Power (1 new, 8 total).

Southeastern Public Health reported the Power County death was a man in his 80s. The Bonneville deaths were both women in their 70s, Eastern Idaho Public Health said.