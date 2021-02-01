St. Luke’s COVID-19 vaccine times fill fast as older Idahoans become eligible

Idaho hospitals already faced issues regarding the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, the first day where Idahoans age 65 or older are eligible for a vaccination.

According to tweets from Anita Kissee, public relations manager for St. Luke’s Health System, all available appointments for COVID-19 vaccines filled up quickly Monday morning.

She said the health system received a different quantity of coronavirus vaccines than originally projected, which led to vaccine appointments filling up fast. Kissee said in a tweet that those interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccination should check back with the hospital frequently if they do not get an appointment right away.

“With the unpredictable supply at this time, (St. Luke’s) will continue to work diligently to only open appointments based on the amount of vaccine it receives,” she said in her tweet.

Those wanting a vaccine should not call St. Luke’s but check for open appointments online.

The news at St. Luke’s comes days after the Saint Alphonsus Medical Group said it received a shortfall of COVID-19 vaccinations. Saint Al’s canceled appointments for those scheduled to get shots from Feb. 1-8 at the medical group’s Nampa hospital and outpatient clinics around Idaho. As of Saturday, appointments were still ready to go at Saint Al’s hospital in Boise and facilities in Oregon.

As of Monday, over 100,000 people in Idaho have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.