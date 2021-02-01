Idaho adds 10 new COVID-19-related deaths, just over 500 combined cases on Sunday-Monday

Idaho reported 417 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Sunday and Monday, and 102 probable cases, for a two-day total of 519, as Ada and Kootenai counties continued to produce the most new positives.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare no longer updates its coronavirus website, coronavirus.idaho.gov, on Sundays, so Monday’s report will cover both days.

Ada County confirmed 104 new cases on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 38,043 infections, according to Health and Welfare. Ada also reported four new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the county’s toll to a state-leading 413 people.

Kootenai County, home to Coeur d’Alene, confirmed 86 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 14,036, according to the Panhandle Health District.

Canyon County confirmed 48 new cases to bring the countywide total to 20,199, according to Southwest District Health.

Ten deaths spread over six counties were added statewide because of COVID-19-related causes. Idaho’s fatality total is now 1,737 people.

In addition to the Ada deaths, Monday’s count included two people in Canyon County and one apiece in Bannock, Bingham, Power and Benewah counties.

Health and Welfare reported that 201 cases of coronavirus were found in K-12 Idaho schools the week of Jan. 25-Jan. 31, according to the department’s Monday school announcement.

Health and Welfare estimates that 82,721 people have recovered from the virus and it has reported 30,307 probable cases. Since the pandemic reached Idaho, 132,962 total cases have been confirmed statewide.

Other counties to confirm new cases of coronavirus Monday include: Nez Perce (10 new, 3,005 total), Latah (16 new, 2,389 total), Idaho (2 new, 871 total), Clearwater (1 new, 742 total), Lewis (1 new, 275 total), Bonneville (19 new, 8,423 total), Fremont (1 new, 843 total), Jefferson (5 new, 1,687 total), Madison (10 new, 5,144 total), Teton (4 new, 587 total), Bonner (30 new, 2,215 total), Boundary (1 new, 348 total), Shoshone (2 new, 910 total), Bannock (6 new, 4,411 total), Franklin (2 new, 810 total), Oneida (1 new, 209 total), Bingham (2 new, 2,478 total), Adams (1 new, 238 total), Gem (3 new, 1,291 total), Payette (2 new, 1,848 total), Washington (2 new, 837 total), Elmore (2 new, 1,175 total), Valley (12 new, 590 total), Blaine (19 new, 1,787 total), Camas (1 new, 50 total), Cassia (5 new, 2,390 total), Gooding (2 new, 894 total), Jerome (3 new, 1,907 total), Minidoka (3 new, 1,873 total), Twins Falls (10 new, 6,838 total).

Daily Details

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 126,1278, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 80.578 people have received only their first dose.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 6,702 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,172 admissions to the ICU and 8,829 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of Jan. 31, the health system was reporting 41 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 439 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 8%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of Jan. 31, the health system was reporting 51 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 328 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 14%.

Testing totals: At the end of the day Saturday, Health and Welfare reported that 605,237 people had been tested statewide. About 22% of those have been positive for COVID-19.

Boise School District: Reported positive cases since Jan. 19: Adams Elementary (1), Boise High (1), Borah High (5), Capital High (6), East Junior High (4), Garfield Elementary (1), Hawthorne Elementary (1), Hillside Junior High (2), Liberty Elementary (1), Lowell Elementary (1), Monroe Elementary (1), Pierce Park Elementary (1), Riverglen Junior High (2), Riverside Elementary (4), Shadow Hills Elementary (4), South Junior High (3), Taft Elementary (2), Timberline High School (2), West Junior High (1), Whittier Elementary (1).

West Ada School District: Reported cases from Jan. 18-31: Centennial High (4), Eagle High (1), Meridian High (1), Mountain View High (6), Rocky Mountain High (2), Eagle Middle (2), Heritage Middle (3), Lowell Scott Middle (2), Sawtooth Middle (1), Star Middle (1), Barbara Morgan STEM Academy (1), Desert Sage Elementary (2), Frontier Elementary (1), Hunter Elementary (1), Pioneer School of the Arts (5), Seven Oaks Elementary (1), Siena Elementary (2), Silver Sage Elementary (1), Summerwind STEM (1).

Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases: Ada 38,043, Adams 238, Bannock 4,412, Bear Lake 235, Benewah 415, Bingham 2,478, Blaine 1,787, Boise 220, Bonner 2,215 Bonneville 8,423, Boundary 348, Butte 149, Camas 50, Canyon 20,199, Caribou 326, Cassia 2,390, Clark 44, Clearwater 742, Custer 175, Elmore 1,175, Franklin 810, Fremont 843, Gem 1,291, Gooding 894, Idaho 871, Jefferson 1,687, Jerome 1,907, Kootenai 14,036, Latah 2,389, Lemhi 395, Lewis 275, Lincoln 367, Madison 5,144, Minidoka 1,873, Nez Perce 3,005, Oneida 209, Owyhee 849, Payette 1,848, Power 443, Shoshone 910, Teton 587, Twin Falls 6,838, Valley 590, Washington 837.