Will Boise-area grocery stores once again require masks following CDC announcement?

There’s no early indication that Treasure Valley grocery stores will once again require customers to wear masks, following the new recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A Fred Meyer store at 5425 W. Chinden Blvd. in Garden City displayed signs at its entrances Tuesday afternoon telling customers that masks were not required for those entering the store who were vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Inside, most customers were not wearing masks, and only a few employees had them on. Just looking at people, it’s impossible to know who has received the vaccine and who hasn’t.

“The health and safety of our customers and associates is our top priority,” the company said in an email to the Idaho Statesman. “We will continue to monitor the situation, as well as CDC and local mask guidance, and make decisions that put our customers and associates first.”

Other grocery chains contacted by the Statesman did not immediately say whether they would impose mask mandates in the coming days. They included Albertsons, WinCo and Walmart.

At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, the CDC said people vaccinated against the coronavirus should begin wearing masks indoors in areas where the virus is surging.

Ada, Canyon, Elmore, Boise, Gem and Valley counties all have substantial or high spread at the moment, according to CDC county-level data. Several counties in North Idaho and the southeastern part of the state, such as Shoshone and Jefferson, have high spread.

On Monday, Idaho recorded more than 600 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths, according to data from the Department of Health and Welfare. Those counts include the weekend.

The current surge is tied to the delta variant. Most new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations have been among people who have not been vaccinated.

Ada County has averaged 75 cases a day over the past seven days — the most in the state — while Canyon County has averaged 32 cases a day, according to a nationwide map compiled by the New York Times.

Sixty percent of Ada County residents, 248,449, have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to Central District Health. Only 42% of Canyon County residents have received a vaccination.