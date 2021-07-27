Boise to require masks inside all city facilities again. Here’s where that applies

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, seen here last winter, has put a mask mandate for the city’s buildings back in place, per CDC guidance. doswald@idahostatesman.com

More than two months after Boise lifted requirements to wear face masks to combat the spread of the coronavirus, the city announced Tuesday that face coverings are again mandated inside city facilities.

The new requirement applies even to those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine, and it will go into effect Wednesday. The buildings affected include Boise City Hall, all city libraries and all city recreation facilities.

Mayor Lauren McLean’s chief of staff, Courtney Washburn, said in a written statement Tuesday that the new requirements are to protect city employees and the public from possible infection.

“The health and safety of our employees and residents is always our top priority,” Washburn said. “Wearing masks is a proven way to stop the spread of COVID-19, and until there is a higher vaccine rate and fewer positive COVID-19 cases in Ada County, this step is necessary to protect our team and our residents who rely on the services the city provides.”

The city lifted requirements for people to wear masks indoors and in outdoor public spaces in May, with McLean citing a decrease in cases and a chance to return to some semblance of normal. That mask mandate had been in place since July 2020 before being lifted.

However, the number of cases across the country and in Idaho has soared in recent weeks, and on Tuesday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance regarding masks in places where virus transmission is “substantial or high.” Most Idaho counties fit this description, with Ada County alone seeing 472 total cases last week, according to state data.

In a statement posted on Twitter, McLean encouraged Boiseans to get vaccinated, wear masks and socially distance when possible.

A spokesperson for the city of Meridian told the Idaho Statesman on Tuesday that officials would review CDC guidance, but would not be issuing new restrictions at this time. Nampa will also not issue new restrictions, a spokesperson said.