Townhouses. Duplexes (and 4-, 6- and 12-plexes). A winery. Ice cream. Coming near you

The latest proposed developments, other construction projects and new businesses around Idaho’s Treasure Valley:

Meridian





Idaho Central Credit Union and Ball Ventures Ahlquist have opened their 125,000-square-foot, five-story office building at the corner of Eagle and Overland roads.

The building will house several operations of the Chubbuck-based credit union, including a call center, training areas, mortgage officers, commercial officers and wealth management.

ICCU will occupy half of the first floor and all of the fourth and fifth floors. The rest of the land will continue to be developed by local contractors as medical office buildings, a hotel, retail, restaurants and an outdoor driving range.

Idaho Business newsletter Sign up for this weekly newsletter, prepared especially for business-minded Idahoans. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Idaho Central Credit Union building opened in October 2020 at the new Eagle View Landing project being developed by ICCU and Ball Ventures Ahlquist, at the corner of Eagle and Overland roads in Meridian. The credit union will occupy half of the first floor and all of the two top (fourth and fifth) floors. Idaho Central Credit Union

—

Ada County is starting the process to build its new drivers license office, expected to be an 11,000-square-foot building at 736 S. Progress St.

The project, which would include parking lot modifications, will be worth $1.4 million, according to city filings.

The Ada County Commission voted last year to claw back forgone taxes again to fund the driver’s license office, allocating about $500,000 for the project at the time. The new office was delayed earlier this year when state legislators considered freezing local government budgets, a bill that ultimately failed.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

It’s not clear when the office may open, but the county’s 2021 budget includes money to staff it.

—

Shellie Robertson is seeking a conditional use permit to build three fourplex units at 557 W. Idaho Ave.

The project, named Connor Square, would have 12 units of 900 to 1,000 square feet apiece.

There will be a hearing on the project before the Planning and Zoning Commission at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3.

—

The city has opened a six-piece outdoor gym in Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave.

The gym, located just west of the Meridian Senior Center, was designed with seniors in mind, though it is intended for use by people of all ages. It is just west of the Meridian Senior Center.

This new outdoor gym at Meridian’s Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave., was designed with seniors in mind, though it is for use by people of all ages. It is just west of the Meridian Senior Center. City of Meridian

—

Fit Body Boot Camp, a fitness franchise, has opened in the Shops at Sawtooth Village strip shopping center at 1511 W. McMillan Road.

The business is owned and operated by Danika and Abe Aboud, of Meridian.

Fit Body Boot Camp, which has franchises in the U.S. and abroad, is opening in Meridian. This is a publicity photo from the parent company. Fit Body Boot Camp

—

Blake and Cyndi Taylor are seeking to open an ice cream restaurant called Lovejoy’s Real Ice Cream at 1760 S. Meridian Road, replacing an existing tanning salon.

—

Dr. Parker Lamm seeks to open a chiropractic office at 2973 N. Eagle Road.

—

Boise

State Street Apartments is seeking a permit to build 60 two-story townhouses with a clubhouse at 9000 W. State St.

—

Telluride Development is seeking a permit to build 90 residential units — six 12-plexes, two six-plexes and three duplexes — with three five-car garage buildings and a clubhouse at 575 N. Maple Grove Road.

—

Luxelocker Storage Facility is seeking a permit to build 11 self-storage buildings with a total of 221 units at 7373 S. Federal Way.

—

Wingstop, a chain of aviation-themed restaurants specializing in chicken wings, is seeking a permit to make improvements at an empty shop at 1575 N. Milwaukee St.

The 1,730-square-foot building was previously used by Sub Zero Ice Cream. Wingstop plans to spend $175,000 on improvements.

—

Healing Arts Collective at Lake Harbor, which offers chiropractic, massage, acupuncture and other services, leased 2,000 square feet of office space at 3050 N. Lakeharbor Lane, TOK Commercial reports.

—

Nutrishop leased 1,274 square feet of retail space at 951 E. Parkcenter Blvd., TOK Commercial reports.

—

Ada County

Joseph Guenther of Lost Sage Wines seeks to open a farm winery on his 43.6-acre property in the Foothills of Northwest Boise at 8571 Lost Sage Lane.

In a letter to the Ada County Planning and Zoning Commission, he said he has over 5,200 wine vines, including chardonnay, reisling, cabernet sauvignon and several other varieties. The winery will not have open hours but will instead sell wines by invitation or reservation.

The commission will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. People can testify in person in the commissioners hearing room on the first floor at 200 W. Front St., Boise, or via WebEx by registering at adacounty.id.gov/developmentservices.

—

Shaun Fitzgerald, represented by Hatch Design Architecture, seeks to build a two-story, 9,000-square-foot warehouse at 4301 S. Henry St. The building would also have offices for a drywall contractor.

Ada County’s Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on the project at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.People can testify in person in the commissioners hearing room on the first floor at 200 W. Front St., Boise, or via WebEx by registering at adacounty.id.gov/developmentservices.

—

Eagle

The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of a conditional use permit for a branch of Idaho First Bank with drive-up service at 560 W. State St.

—

Notable

The Boise Public Library’s Board of Trustees named Jessica Dorr its new library director, selecting her from 26 applicants. She will replace Kevin Booe, who retired last year.

Dorr worked for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for 22 years and was its deputy director for global libraries. She has a bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University and a Master of Library and Information Science from the University of Washington.

She begins Nov. 30.

—