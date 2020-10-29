Downtown towers to get hearing. Meridian WinCo too. 100s of apartments. Coming near you

The latest proposed developments, other construction projects and new businesses around the Treasure Valley:

Boise

Boise’s Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing on controversial towers at 200 N. 4th Street.

Neighbors say the two-tower building, on 4th between Idaho and Bannock streets, would hurt Boise’s historic East Downtown.

A three-story Idaho Central Credit Union branch would be torn down for the project, which would feature a 16-story northern tower and a nine-story southern tower.

The northern tower would have several floors of office space, parking and condos. The southern one would have offices, parking, and 39 apartments on the top floors, including 33 one-bedroom units, three two-bedroom units and three studios.

As the Statesman previously reported, the structure would be the tallest in the east part of downtown. Neighbors wrote in a guest opinion for the Statesman that the project would “effectively block the sun” for nearby properties.

Ball Ventures Ahlquist is requesting a rezone from R-OD (residential office with design review) to C-5DD/DA (central business district with downtown design review and a development agreement). The developer is also requesting a conditional use permit for a drive-up business.

Boise’s Planning and Zoning Commission is set to hear the proposals at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Boise City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd. The meeting will be a hybrid with in-person and virtual testimony. Watch or sign up to testify at cityofboise.org/virtual-meetings.

Part of Ball Ventures Ahlquist’s proposed tower on 4th and Idaho Streets would be dedicated to a new branch and office space for the Idaho Central Credit Union, which is a partner on the project. Cushing Terrell

A Sacramento developer just bought the former Shopko distribution center in Southeast Boise. The buyer plans to upgrade it and to construct up to 250,000 square feet of industrial buildings on 16 undeveloped acres of the property.

LDK Ventures bought the Boise Logistics Center, 1001 E. Gowen Road. The center is one of the largest industrial buildings in the Boise area and the only one with more than 100,000 square feet of existing Class A distribution space available in the entire Treasure Valley, LDK said.

“Our plans to update the facility will position it to appeal to most any large distribution requirement in the Boise market,” said Denton Kelley, principal of LDK Ventures, in a news release. “The existing building can serve multiple tenants, and the site’s undeveloped acreage holds a great deal of potential for growth.”

Shopko employed about 120 people at the center until 2019, when it closed it after filing for bankruptcy and closing many of its stores, including all three in the Treasure Valley.

The Shopko regional distribution center in Boise, 1001 E. Gowen Road, during its final days in early 2019. A California developer just bought the center. David Staats dstaats@idahostatesman.com

The purchase is the first in Idaho for the developer, which invests in commercial properties in Northern California and the Intermountain West.

Hayden Beverage is seeking a permit to expand its 174,975-square-foot warehouse at 2910 E. Amity Road by 54,700 square feet.

The project would include a new parking area for Hayden’s truck fleet in an adjacent lot.

Signature Granite is seeking an occupancy permit for an office and warehouse at 11880 W. President Drive.

Johnny on the Spot Environmental formerly occupied the space.

CK Propery Group LLC is seeking a demolition permit to renovate apartments in a converted house at 1512 W. Bannock St.

The work will include the removal of fixtures, finishes and equipment, along with some interior partition walls.

Interfaith Sanctuary is seeking a permit to operate a temporary warming shelter in a 36,000-square-foot building at 600 S. 8th St., at the corner of 8th and River streets.

The location is the former home of Foothills School of Arts and Sciences. The building’s owner plans to tear it down and put up a 12-story building with senior apartments and parking stalls, in part to meet the need for parking at Boise’s main library, across River Street.

This 72-year-old warehouse at River and Eighth streets, owned by Wilcomb LCC, would be demolished and replaced by a 12-story building with senior apartments and parking. In the meantime, the Interfaith Sanctuary homeless shelter seeks to use it as a temporary warming shelter.

Meridian

A WinCo supermarket and several other shops could be coming to 75 acres at 1407 W. Chinden Blvd.

Mandie Brozo, of Boise architectural firm CSHQA, is requesting approval of a final play to build 17 commercial lots and two residential lots on the property, including an 81,000-square-foot WinCo Foods.

The store would have 423 parking stalls and is expected to cost $8.9 million, the Statesman previously reported.

The Meridian City Council will hold a public hearing on the project at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 33 E. Broadway Ave.

Sam Johnson of Fairbourne Development LLC is seeking approval of a final plat for 65 single-family homes on 2.5 acres on North Black Cat Road, part of the Fairbourne Subdivision.

Star

Star resident Mike Moyle, the Idaho House majority leader, and Joseph Moyle seek a rezone and conditional use permit to modify the Mink Creek Subdivision.

They want to add 112 residential lots to a property on a portion of a 12.6 acre parcel at 8706 W. State St.

Notable

Four Boise technology companies have formed an alliance to share best practices and trends in cybersecurity and fraud prevention with businesses.

Kount, Appdetex, PlexTrac, and Portman Square Group created the Security, Trust, and Fraud Prevention Alliance. They planned a free “CEO Fireside Chat” on Thursday, Oct. 28, on data use and security. The CEOs are Kount’s Brad Wiskirchen; Portman Square Groups’ Michael Baker, PlexTrac’s Daniel DeCloss, and Appdetex’x Faisal Shah.

Boise’s Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a hearing on the city’s “housing bonus” plan, designed to work with developers to help the city achieve its affordable housing goals, at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9.

As part of the project, new developments would get a relaxation of zoning restrictions in exchange for providing what’s seen as a public benefit, such as open space, historic preservation or affordable housing.

Testimony on the project will be taken in person at Boise City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd, or virtually. Watch or sign up to testify at cityofboise.org/virtual-meetings.