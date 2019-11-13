Shipping-container apartments. A police station. A redeveloped mall. Coming near you

The latest proposed developments, other construction projects and new businesses around the Treasure Valley:

Garden City

Jason Jones is requesting design review approval of a development with 35 repurposed shipping containers. The 6,000-square-foot project would house restaurants, artist’s studios, startup offices and two 750-square-foot apartments. The Statesman wrote about the project in September.

Jason Jones is applying to build a shipping container park in Garden City with 6,000 total square-feet of tiny restaurants, artist studios, startup offices and apartments. Gravitas / Stack Rock Group

Eagle

C&O Development of Boise is requesting design review approval to build a 49,968-square-foot multitenant office building with space for businesses and medical and dental clinics. The 4-acre site is on the east side of North Eagle Road and south of East Eagles Gate Drive. It will include 243 parking spaces.

C & O Development of Boise wants to build this multitenant office building in Eagle at the Bridges at Lakemoor, near the Intuit offices. CSHQA

Boise

The Lucky Dog Tavern served the city’s LGBTQ community for many years but will be turned into a downtown substation for the Boise Police Department. The building at 2223 W. Fairview Ave. was once a McDonald’s. John Sowell jsowell@idahostatesman.com

The Boise Police Department is seeking a permit to remodel the former Lucky Dog Tavern at 2223 W. Fairview Ave. into a police substation. The existing first floor will be turned into offices, and lockers will be added.

Boise Firefighters Local 149 is seeking a permit to allow rental of its union hall at 10 S. Orchard St. to church groups and for small events.

City Peanut Co. is seeking a permit to operate a nut roasting shop at 1013 S. Vista Ave.

Idaho Asian Plaza is seeking permits to demolish the former Key Bank and Sockeye Brewing buildings on the southwest corner of Cole and Ustick streets. The applications say restaurants are planned in the two spaces at 3019 and 3149 N. Cole Road.

CVS Health has opened a training center for pharmacy technicians at 10302 W. Emerald St.

Nampa

Rhino Investments aims to redevelop Karcher Mall in Nampa to include a trampoline park and call center, plus 216 apartments. It plans to demolish 81,000 square feet in the middle of the mall for parking space. Rhino Investments

Rhino Investments of Livermore, California, broke ground on the redevelopment of Karcher Mall on Friday, Nov. 8.

The new owners plan to build a 30,000 square-foot trampoline park, plus a 50,000 square-foot call center. They plan to break the mall in two by building an 81,000 square-foot parking lot in the middle. They also plan to build 216 apartments to the south of the property, the Statesman previously reported.

Brian Thomas of the Nampa First Church of Nazarene is seeking approval to rezone a property at 1511 7th St. South, across from its church, from residential to community business. He wants to renovate the house for use as a medical and counseling clinic called The Care House Clinic, which will be available to people without health insurance.

Sun Peak Development, of Ashton, seeks to annex and rezone a 2-acre parcel at 622 N. 44th St. to build townhouses.

The city of Nampa is planning improvements to the paved, two-mile Stoddard Pathway for pedestrians and equestrians on an abandoned railroad spur.

The improvements would include an extension from Iowa Avenue north to Sherman Avenue over the railroad tracks. They would also include landscaping, a new parking lot and a restroom, with space for future playground improvements.

The Stoddard Pathway at Iowa Avenue in Nampa. The city plans to extend and improve the path, which follows an abandoned railroad segment. Provided by the city of Nampa

For details, go to cityofnampa.us/projects. Email questions to Tiffany McCree at projects@cityofnampa.us.

Kuna

Carl Bader of Kuna seeks to rezone a 7-acre parcel he owns from agricultural to medium-density residential so he can build 29 houses. The subdivision, to be called Kern River Heights, would be located at 750 S. Ten Mile Road.

Meridian

Zions Bank will host a ribbon cutting and open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at its new Linder and Chinden Branch, at 1767 W. Island Green Drive, Meridian.

Jon Smith Subs is hosting a grand opening at noon Wednesday, Nov. 20, for its new restaurant at 150 S. Ten Mile Road.

Caldwell

Fire and Ice Pottery leased 1,314 square feet of retail space at 113 S. 7th Ave., reports Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate.

CTA Architects Engineers, a Billings, Montana, firm with a Boise office, is changing its name to Cushing Terrell. Ralph Cushing and Everett Terrell founded the firm in Billings in 1938. The “A” in CTA stood for Associates.

“The name and brand refresh celebrate the firm’s legacy and core values while looking to the future,” the firm said in a news release.