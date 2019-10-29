Container dorms. A hotel. 100s of houses. Affordable apartments. What’s coming near you

The latest proposed developments, other construction projects and new businesses around the Treasure Valley:

Caldwell

Shipping-container home manufacturer IndieDwell is building two three-story dormitories for students at the College of Idaho in Caldwell.

The buildings, to be located on an empty lot near other on-campus housing at Wisconsin and Ash streets, will house 27 students each. The first building is expected to be ready for tenants in February.

Meanwhile, IndieDwell plans to open a 100,000-square-foot plant in Pueblo, Colorado. The Boise company plans to begin production there in early 2020.

IndieDwell said at full production, the plant will employ 200 workers, have an estimated annual payroll of $16 million and produce 300 to 1,000 homes a year.

The company employs 50 people at its Caldwell plant and has 10 employees at its Boise administrative office.

Meridian

The Conger Group seeks a preliminary plat, annexation and rezone to build 92 single-family houses on 13 acres at 3610 N. Linder Road. The development, called Edington Commons, would be on the north side of East Ustick Road and east of Linder Road.

The Conger Group is looking to build 92 single family homes on 13 acres in Meridian. Above, an artist’s rendering of house models to be build in the neighborhood. The Conger Group

The subdivision would include 2 acres of open space at a net density of 12 units per acre. The units would range between 1,300 and 1,900 square feet each.

The Conger Group is looking to build 92 single family homes on 13 acres in Meridian. The Conger Group

dbURBAN Communities, a Salt Lake City-based firm, is looking to re-zone 5 acres of industrial land to commercial at the west side of North Eagle Road, north of East Franklin Road. The properties are currently owned by Volante Investments, a firm owned by Ronald Van Auker, which hopes to develop the parcel into a four-story 153-room hotel.

Ron Van Auker, a prominent Treasure Valley landowner, wants to build a 153-room hotel at the corner of North Eagle Road and Franklin Road. Volante Investments

Dave Evans Construction is looking to increase the number of apartments it is building at the Silverstone Apartments, 4107 E. Overland Road between Eagle Road and Cloverdale, from 112 to 204 and increase the project’s overall acreage from 6 acres to 10.

The new complex would contain five three-story buildings with 24 units, five three-story buildings with 12 units and three two-story buildings with 8 units each. The apartments would include 66 one-bedroom units and 138 two-bedroom units.

Dave Evans of Dave Evans Construction hopes to expand the footprint of the Silverstone Apartments, located at 4107 E. Overland Road. Dave Evans Construction

As part of the proposed changes, the developer plans to increase the amenities on-site to include a clubhouse with a fitness center, playground, sports court, pool and leasing center.

Peter Hitt of Boise-based DP Development Corp. is looking to build 268 single-family houses on 80 acres zoned R-8 at the northwest corner of South Eagle Road and E. Vantage Point Lane, south of East Lake Hazel Road. The land, which is owned by Peter and Dana Eisenmann, is zoned rural urban transition in Ada County and would need to be annexed into Meridian.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. says franchisee Mark Miller’s 3 Brother’s Restaurants is opening a Del Taco on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 1617 W. Island Green Drive off Linder Road and north of Chinden Boulevard.

Treasure Valley Mattress and Furniture LLC Leased 2,797 square feet of retail space at 4464 W. Chinden Blvd., according to Cushman & Wakefield Pacific.

Restore Hyper Wellness and Cryotherapy has leased 2,100 square of retail space at The Village at Meridian, according to Cushman & Wakefield Pacific.

The Meridian City Council will consider its new comprehensive plan and adopt a new future land use map, which includes boundary changes to the area of city impact, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19 in the Meridian City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Ave.

Boise

The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Adare Manor, a 134-unit affordable apartment development. There are 13 market-rate units in the building; the rest are for income-eligible individuals and families.

Revolve Development of Seattle has applied for a permit to begin converting 45 hotel rooms from a portion of the Safari Inn, at 1015 W. Main St., into 41 or 42 apartments and adding a new entrance on Main Street.

Developers of the Main Street portion of the Safari Inn are converting the building’s 45 hotel rooms into apartments. The ground-floor businesses will remain and Revolve Development of Seattle will add a new entrance at the far left of the three-story building. Provided by Revolve Development via the city of Boise

The Statesman wrote about the project in June.

The project does not involve the 60 Safari hotel rooms in a separate building at 1070 W. Grove St., which has a different owner.

A crew works on the windows of the new cafeteria-gymnasium at Maple Grove Elementary School. John Sowell jsowell@idahostatesman.com

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday, Oct. 29, to celebrate the opening of the new cafeteria-gymnasium and classroom wing at Maple Grove Elementary School, 2800 S. Maple Grove Road. The $1.7 million in additions was paid for through a portion of the $172.5 million bond approved by Boise School District voters in 2017.

The Boise School District has applied for a permit to build 14,000 square feet of additions at Washington Elementary School, 1607 N. 15th St. The school will receive two new classrooms, a gymnasium, library and administrative offices. A new building entry will include a landscaped plaza on West Ridenbaugh Street.

Boise developer Colin Connell is seeking an appeal of the Planning and Zoning Commission’s denial of 30 homes in the Foothills as part of the Eyrie Canyon subdivision. The appeal will go before the Boist City Council at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Boise City Hall.

Boise Brewing wants to improve its taproom at 521 W. Broad St. downtown, so it is s raising money through its third public offering of ownership shares.

“The Company anticipates an incredible amount of development in its neighborhood and would like to both extend an opportunity to participate in the ownership as well as provide a better customer experience,” Boise Brewing said in a news release. “Between hotels, apartments and condos nearby, there are nearly 1,000 rooms in planning or current construction.”

If it raises enough, the company said, it may open a second taproom in Nampa, Meridian or Southeast Boise. Boise Brewing said it has more than 450 local owners and raised more than $800,000 in previous offerings.

Truckstop.com is growing again. The Boise company has subleased 12,085 square feet at Cottonwood Plaza, 350 N. Mitchell St., reports Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate.

Truckstop.com will use the space to house its product and development teams and make more room at its main office at 1444 S. Entertainment Ave. for its expanding sales and marketing teams, said Matt Stubbs, senior manager of public relations and communications.

Plant Therapy, which sells essential oils, has leased 1,147 square feet of retail space at 7375 W. Fairview Ave., according to Cushman & Wakefield Pacific.

Treasure Valley Motors Inc. has leased 2,931 square feet at 2350 S. Vista Ave., according to Cushman & Wakefield Pacific.

Thrive Nutrition has leased 999 square feet of retail space at 5120 W. Overland Road in Boise, according to Cushman & Wakefield Pacific.

Idaho Mattress has leased 2512 square feet of retail space at 5200 W. Overland Road, according to Cushman & Wakefield Pacific.

DaBella Exteriors, a Northwest roofing company, bought an 11,504 square foot office building at 10095 W. Emerald St., according to Cushman & Wakefield Pacific.

Eagle

Katie’s Kids Preschool Leased 4,200 square feet of retail space at 1167 E. Iron Eagle Drive, according to Cushman & Wakefield Pacific.

Nampa

Treasure Valley Hearing Leased 2,370 square feet of office space at 2635 Caldwell Blvd. in Nampa, according to Cushman & Wakefield Pacific.

Star

The Hair Lounge LLC leased 600 square feet of retail space at 11221 W. Hercules Drive, according to Cushman & Wakefield Pacific,

Around Idaho

A technology employer focused on data-driven software to drive economic prosperity for its customers is doing some serious economic development, the Idaho Business Review reports.

Emsi, a Moscow, Idaho, labor analytics firm, plans to build this four-story, 70,000-square-foot building to accommodate up to 500 workers in downtown Moscow. It estimates a move-in date in late 2020. Photo provided by the Idaho Commerce Department. Provided by the Idaho Commerce Department

Labor analytics firm Emsi plans to build a four-story, 70,000-square-foot building expected to accommodate up to 500 employees at a site on the north end of Moscow’s downtown.

Founded in 2001 as Economic Modeling Specialists International, the company employs more than 200 people, 160 of them in Moscow. When the business leased the downtown location in early 2014, it had 92 employees.

An artist’s rendering looking northwest at the proposed new offices of Emsi. Provided by the Idaho Commerce Department

Emsi says the headquarters will allow the company to continue growing its team of software developers, engineers, data scientists, economists, sales representatives and others.

Boise-based Hummel Architects will lead design on the project.

Notable

Vacation rental management company Vacasa obtained $319 million in funding led by Silver Lake, a technology investment company.

Vacasa, based in Portland, Oregon, and with an office with 223 employees in Boise, will use the money to accelerate expansion into new markets and grow a real estate arm that has brokerage offices in key vacation rental markets.

CEO Eric Breon, a Boise native, will continue to lead the company.

Earlier this month, Vacasa completed its $162 million purchase of Wyndham Vacation Rentals.

Shareholders of Boise’s US Ecology and NRC Group Holdings Corp. have approved the companies’ merger. It is expected to close on Friday, Nov. 1.

NRC provides emergency responses to oil spills. The two companies valued the all-stock transaction at $966 million. US Ecology stockholders will own about 70% of the combined company, and NRCG stockholders will own 30%.

The combined company will use the US Ecology name. Jeffrey R. Feeler will stay as president, CEO and chairman, and the company will remain in Boise.

