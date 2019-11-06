Hundreds of houses outside Boise. A McDonald’s, a Starbucks. What’s coming near you

The latest proposed developments, other construction projects and new businesses around the Treasure Valley:

Nampa

Mission Aviation Fellowship, a nonprofit Christian organization, broke ground Oct. 29 on an 8,000-square-foot family and training center at MAF’s U.S. headquarters at the Nampa Airport. The center will include a library, study, computer stations, a kitchen and dining area for 45 people and meeting rooms.

—

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Caldwell

Trilogy Development seeks to build 175 houses on 48 acres. Trilogy applied for an annexation and zoning for the subdivision, which is located at the intersection of Skyway Drive and Middleton Road. The lots would range between 6,000 and 7,000 square feet each.

—

Trilogy Development also seeks to build 132 houses on 35 acres for a project called Marble Front West. The subdivision is located on the south side of Marble Front Road, west of Smeed Parkway.

—

McDonald’s wants to rezone a residential property at 1023 E. Elgin St., near 10th Avenue and Interstate 84, to allow a 4,600-square-foot restaurant.

McDonald’s wants to build a new restaurant near the 10th Avenue interchange off Interstate 84. City of Caldwell

—

Kuna

Jarron Langston of Epic Development Idaho wants to rezone 4 acres in Kuna from neighborhood commercial to high-density residential for 63 lots. The project, called the Athleta subdivision, located at the northwest corner of Ten Mile Road and Crenshaw Street.

Jarron Langston wants to rezone these four acres in Kuna for a subdivision of townhomes called Athleta. Epic Development Idaho

—

Sergey Stadnitsky of Nampa is looking to rezone 5 acres of agricultural land to commercial near the southwest corner of North Meridian Road and East Kuna Road. The site would be used for a future commercial property.

—

Boise

The owner of a former car wash at 13 S. Latah St. is planning a three-building complex with The STIL ice cream shop, right, a restaurant in the middle and a retail store on the left. B. Hills Architecture via the city of Boise

A developer wants to redevelop the site of an old car wash at 13 S. Latah St. into a complex of buildings housing a STIL ice cream shop, a small restaurant and a retail store.

Property owner Jay Story of Morris Hill LLC is asking the city for a conditional use permit to allow him to provide 15 parking spaces for cars, instead of the 25 required for the 5,217-square-foot complex. In exchange, 18 parking spaces for bicycle parking would be provided, instead of the two required.

In a letter to the city, Katherine Wood of B. Hills Architecture said the owners anticipate the three shops will attract customers at different times of day, alleviating the need for more spaces throughout the work day. She also said there are numerous parking spaces located along West Alpine and South and North Latah streets.

—

Bill and Tami Reed have opened their second Reed Cycle store at the site of a former Car Tub car wash at 2340 N. Bogus Basin Road, just north of Hill Road.

A public ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19.

The Reeds opened their first store 19 years ago in Eagle.

Slide the bar right to see the former Car Tub car wash, left to see the renovated building that will now house Reed Cycle and Zen Bento.

Zen Bento, the locally owned chain of teriyaki rice bowl restaurants, will lease space on the north side of the building, reports Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate.

—

Starbucks is seeking a conditional use permit to build a coffee shop and drive-thru at 11211 W. Fairview Ave., west of North Five Mile Road.

—

Meridian

A bar and barber shop are coming to downtown Meridian at the site of the former Meridian Saddle Shop. The bar, to be called The Roosevelt, will include 1,000 square feet at 126 E. Broadway Ave. The barbershop will include 900 square feet at 128 E. Broadway Ave. The businesses will go into two buildings being renovated next to The Frontier Club.

—

NextScan, a records management business, will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 719 N. Principle Place, Suite 130.

—

ICON Credit Union will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at 5105 N. Ten Mile Road.

—

Zions Bank will host a grand opening at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at 1767 W. Island Green Drive.

—

Eagle

Bolder Barbershop for men has opened in the Bridges at Lakemoor at 2794 S. Eagle Road, Suite 110.

Stylist Heather Burdon trims a customer’s beard at Bolder Barbershop, a new business on Eagle Road in Eagle. Provided by Bolder Barbershop

—

Noteworthy

Saint Alphonsus Health System has changed the name of Saint Alphonsus Cancer Care Centers to the Saint Alphonsus Cancer Institute.

This name change applies to programs in Boise, Nampa, Caldwell, Ontario and Baker City. The new Cancer Institute at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center – Nampa is under construction, expected to open before the end of this year.

Saint Alphonsus recently expanded and remodeled its chemotherapy infusion unit at the Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Later this year, it plans to open its expanded chemotherapy infusion unit in Caldwell.

Dr. Scott Pierson is the Cancer Institute’s medical director.

—

Fifty companies will take part in the Idaho Job and Career Fair from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Courtyard by Marriott (Meridian/West Boise), according to IBL Events, the business putting on the fair.

The employers have jobs in nursing, finance, communications, manufacturing, electrical, customer service, law enforcement, administration, caregivers, medical certified personnel and more, IBL said. Job seekers can view a list of participating companies, pre-register, and upload profiles to match to hiring companies at www.IdahoCareerFair.com.

—

Two Boise companies are among the best 50 places to work as selected by Outside Magazine. Duff Waterson, a branding and advertising agency, came in at No. 11, while Lone Cone, which produces outdoor gear for children, is No. 17.

Provided by Lone Cone

Lone Cone said it pays its 18 workers an average annual salary of $58,000. Duff Waterson, which has 15 employees, did not disclose its average salary.

—

Micron Technology Inc. borrowed $1.25 billion to pay Intel Corp. and complete Micron’s acquisition of Intel’s interest in the two companies’ join venture, IM Flash Technologies LLC, which operates a memory-chip plant in Utah.