Hundreds of suburban houses. New shops, health businesses. What’s coming near you

The 3rd and Myrtle building by River Caddis Development will be located a block south of the Ada County Courthouse and across the street from WinCo Foods.

The latest proposed developments, other construction projects and new businesses around the Treasure Valley:

Boise

Ada County would own the interior parking garage in the planned Third and Myrtle apartment building in downtown Boise. Developer River Caddis’ plans call for 394 parking spaces on the second, third and fourth floors of the eight-story building. County workers will be able to use 221 spaces, and residents 173. The county is paying River Caddis $15 million for the garage.

Chip Cookies is planning to open a new shop at 6615 W. Ustick Road. The company has applied for a permit to install plumbing fixtures and apply finishes that meet food processing regulations.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise is seeking a permit to renovate the first floor of the historic Axel Nixon House at 815 W. Hays St. for use as a preschool. The Queen Anne cottage, built in 1903, was designed by the famed Boise firm Tourtellotte and Hummel. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982. The space is currently used as a food bank, which will relocate to another nearby building.

The Axel Nixon House, at 815 W. Hays St. in Boise, built in 1903 and designed by Tourtellotte & Hummel. Tamanoeconomico Wikimedia Commons

The Boise City Council voted to rezone 25.7 acres along the State Street (between 11th Street and 19th Street) and Main Street (between 16th Street and 22nd Street) corridors, changing the zoning from C-2D (general commercial with design review) to PC (pedestrian commercial). The change encourages additional housing and gets rid of “auto-centric” uses such as drive-throughs, with the ultimate goal of making the area more walkable.

A developer in 2017 sought to demolish the Arcade Building, which houses 23 apartments, and three houses to build a CVS pharmacy at State and 17th streets. After the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission denied a drive-thru request for a proposed drug store, and after an appeal was withdrawn, the city began looking at making that section of State Street friendlier to pedestrians. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Franchisees Ron and Peggy Bishop have opened Idaho’s first Postal Connections store in the Hazelwood Marketplace, owned by Doug Miller at 10673 W. Lake Hazel Road (at Five Mile Road) in Boise, the company said in a news release. Frisco, Texas-based Postal Connections provides packaging, shipping and business services.

The Boise Farmers Market has applied for a permit to operate an indoor Saturday market at 1500 W. Shoreline Drive from Nov. 2 to Dec. 21. The weekly outdoor market, at the same location, will operate through Saturday, Oct. 26.

John Day of SU Architecture is seeking a rezone of a half acre and a conditional use permit to build a 6,700-square-foot multitenant retail building at 3047 S. Bown Way, at the corner of Parkcenter Boulevard, in Bown Crossing.

Nampa

Trilogy Idaho seeks a subdivision plat preliminary approval for a project called Aberdeen Springs, which would include 64 single-family houses on 17 acres for a total density of 3.7 houses per acre. The subdivision would be located at the north side of East Amity Avenue and east of Mihan Lane.

Ed Thrift, owner of the Foster City, California,-based Legacy Partners, is working with Will Anderson of Caldwell to develop two industrial lots on 1.4 acres at 3303 Caldwell Blvd.

Trilogy Idaho seeks approval for a preliminary plat to build a 245-house subdivision on 77 acres between Ustick Road and Cherry Lane on the west side of 11th Avenue North. The subdivision would be called Spring Shores.

Matt Drown, a senior vice president at Banner Bank, and Donald Newell, owner of Orion Holdings, are looking to modify a development agreement recorded in December 2017 with the city. They want to build a mix of fourplexes and single-family attached townhouses rather than the original mix of fourplexes and commercial lots. The new subdivision would include 81 townhouses and five fourplexes (20 homes) on 8 acres on the north side of East Cherry Lane east of Can-Ada Road.

Eagle

The Idaho Transportation Department is working on a high capacity intersection at Highway 44 and Linder Road. ITD planned to present two options to the City Council during its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 22 — a continuous flow intersection and a flyover intersection.

The city of Eagle is working alongside the Idaho Transportation Department to improve the intersection at State Highway 44 and Linder Road. City of Eagle

Kuna

Don Veasey is requesting to annex 8 acres into Kuna city limits with medium-density residential zoning so he can build 33 houses. The project, called Chotika, is located at 642 S. Ash St., between North Ten Mile Road and North Linder Road, and West Avalon Street and West King Road.

M3 Cos. is looking to rezone 25 acres and subdivide 38 acres into 137 lots adjacent to the Falcon Crest subdivision at 11102 S. Cloverdale Road.

Meridian

Meridian Advanced Psychiatry is moving into an office at 1672 S. Woodsage Ave., Suit 120.

Mane Styling Studio is opening a 2,320 square-foot hair salon at Ten Mile Crossing at 2775 W. Navigator Drive, Suite 110. The improvements are slated to cost $116,000, according to a building permit.

The Serenity Brain Center, a therapy office, will move into a 2,600 square-foot office space at 1678 S. Woodsage Ave., Suite 100. The improvements will cost $117,100, according to a building permit.

Olsen Chiropractic will move into a new office at 1678 S. Woodsage Ave., Suite 110.

Mountain Pine Dermatology, an outpatient medical office, will move into a 5,500-square-foot space at 4664 N. Penngrove Way, at the southwest intersection of N. Linder Road and W. McMillan Road.

TitleOne, an Idaho title and escrow company, is opening a 5,800 square-foot office in the Ten Mile Crossing at 2775 W. Navigator Dr., Suite 100. The improvements will cost $290,100, according to a building permit.

Former city employee Jaycee Holman is expanding her company, BarkWash, into the former Moxie Java site at 1560 N. Locust Grove Road. The 3,500-square-foot expansion will cost $13,500 and will feature a pet food market to be called BarkMarket.

Treasure Valley

The Boise metropolitan area’s office vacancy rate is 6.3%, the lowest it has been in more than 20 years, according to Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate. Asking rates for Class A office leases are $19.90 per square foot per year, their highest in more than 12 years. Actual rates average $19.45.

The Boise State University Foundation named five new board members, all Treasure Valley residents. They are Odette Bolano, president and CEO of Saint Alphonsus Health System; Jim Martin, a partner at Boise law firm Hawley Troxell; Kimberly Welsh, a former Wall Street executive; Jennifer Seamons, senior vice president and national organizations manager of Key Community Development Corp. for KeyBank; and Mike Reynoldson, senior vice president of public affairs for Blue Cross of Idaho.

The Boise State University Foundation named five new members. From left: Jennifer Seamons, Kimberly Welsh, Mike Reynoldson, Odette Bolano, Jim Martin.

Around Idaho

Two buildings totaling 150,000 square feet and housing high-tech operations for students opened this month at the Idaho National Laboratory in Idaho Falls.

The Cybercore Integration Center will serve as a research, education and training facility for cybersecurity work, the lab said in a news release. It contains electronic lab space, training and demonstration areas and office suites. The Collaborative Computing Center will house three supercomputers, two of which students from across Idaho already access.

Construction was financed by an almost $90 million bond approved by the Idaho Legislature in March 2017.

Tamarack Resort says it is nearing completion of 56 ski-in/ski-out condos at The Village at Tamarack, with furnished studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and penthouses for sale starting in the mid-$300,000s.

Amenities including dining, a coffee shop, a wine bar and guest services are on the way, Tamarack Realty reports.

Tamarack Resort is working to finish a portion of the Village Plaza condominiums at by the end of summer. Construction of the structures has been intermitten over the past decade through changing ownership. A tour of the facilitiy was offered to media and local civic groups Saturday, July 13, 2019 near Cascade Lake southwest of Donnelly. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Sandpoint’s Tamarack Aerospace Group says it has filed a Chapter 11 reorganization plan in federal bankruptcy court that “includes repayment of all creditors in full and, when approved, the plan will allow Tamarack to emerge from bankruptcy.”

The company filed for bankruptcy after the Federal Aviation Administration and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency grounded all jets using the Active Winglet, the company’s product. The winglet boosts performance and fuel economy on certain Cessna jets.

A Tamarack Aero Active Winglet, produced by Sandpoint’s Tamarack Aerospace Group, on the wing tips of a Cessna CJ3 (CitationJet). Provided by Tamarack Aerospace Group

A plane using them crashed in Indiana last November, killing three people, and they were grounded after what Tamarack says was “an erroneously reported incident” in April. Aviation regulators in the U.S. and elsewhere allowed winglet operation to resume in July.