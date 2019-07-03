Expensive houses in Eagle. A school in Boise. A Caldwell park. What’s coming near you

The latest proposed developments, other construction projects and new businesses around the Treasure Valley:

Boise

An artist’s endering of the new Highlands Elementary School in Boise. Provided by the Boise School District

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Boise School District has obtained a permit to build a new Highlands Elementary School. The $10.9 million school will have 42,755 square feet and 16 classrooms, along with a cafeteria, music room gymnasium and other specialty rooms. The existing school, which will be demolished after the new school is completed, has 26,247 square feet. The Statesman wrote earlier about a debate over whether to remodel the existing school or build a new one. Information from BuildZoom.com.

—

The Commons Climbing Gym has obtained a permit to build a rock-climbing gym at 4795 W. Emerald St. The project involves joining two existing buildings to create 11,107 square feet. Some demolition work will take place on the exteriors of both buildings and new, higher walls will be added. The Statesman wrote about the gym in March. Information from BuildZoom.com.

—

Mark Guho of Joplin Pond is seeking a permit to build a construction contractor’s office, shop and yard at 11532 W. Joplin Road.

Meridian

The HomeRiver Group is starting construction on two fourplexes in its Sawtooth Village apartment complex at 1405 W. McMillan Road. When completed, Sawtooth Village is set to include 21 fourplexes and a community center with a swimming pool.

—

The South Meridian YMCA is adding 8,644 square feet to its building at 5155 Hillsdale Ave. The $2 million addition will include a weightlifting area.

—

The coffee store Deja Brew Laugh a Latte, 112 Idaho Ave., is seeking a liquor license from Ada County. The restaurant already serves beer and wine at night.

Eagle

Legacy Development is looking to plat the next phase of the Snoqualmie River subdivision on 38 acres at the northwest corner of West Decathlon Street and North Palmer Lane. The phase would include 82 lots.

—

Steve Bruneel of Eagle is looking to annex and rezone a 39-acre site at the northeast corner of West Homer Road and North Gooder John Lane to residential estates. The subdivision would include four estate lots.

—

The Eagle City Council plans to sell the Eagle Museum at 67 E. State Street to the Eagle Urban Renewal District.

Caldwell

The city of Caldwell is requesting to annex 37 acres into the city limits with a residential designation, along with a special-use permit, to build a public park at 411 Blaine St. Caldwell recently acquired the land from the Idaho Transportation Department.

Noteworthy

Boise’s US Ecology. Inc. has signed an agreement to merge with NRC Group Holdings Corp., which provides emergency responses to oil spills.

The two companies valued the all-stock transaction at $966 million. US Ecology stockholders will own about 70% of the combined company, and NRCG stockholders will own 30%.





The combined company will use the US Ecology name. Jeffrey R. Feeler will stay as president, CEO and chairman, and the company will remain in Boise.