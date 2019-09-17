Neighbors fear fire and instability with 30 new Foothills homes. What Boise planning said

Central Foothills Neighborhood seeks to block Eyrie Terrace development above Boise’s 36th Street and Hillside to Hollow Reserve area Homeowner Tim Breuer and the Central Foothills Neighborhood Association hope to block a proposed 30-home Eyrie Terrace development extending homes above 36th Street and Quail Hollow Golf Course in Boise. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Homeowner Tim Breuer and the Central Foothills Neighborhood Association hope to block a proposed 30-home Eyrie Terrace development extending homes above 36th Street and Quail Hollow Golf Course in Boise.

If Colin Connell, a Boise developer, builds 30 new homes in the Boise Foothills, nearby residents worry about their neighborhood.

Those 30 homes would go in near Connell’s existing development, Eyrie Canyon, where North Villa Way and Winter Camp Drive meet northwest of the Hillside to the Hollow Reserve. The project would be on about 21 acres, although the parcel itself is larger.

Neighbors said at a Boise Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Monday that they’d be sad to see the open parcel, known as Lot 19, go. People and pets trek the trails in the area, granted permission by the owner of the private land.

Most importantly to them by far, though, are concerns about houses settling in dangerous ways on the land and fire in the Foothills.

The roads in the area already make it difficult for emergency services to get to the existing homes. Several residents who live up in the Foothills during a 2015 fire in the area told stories of watching fire spread quickly along the slopes. Pam Dineen, who lived in the area at the time and still does, testified that she tried to drive away but was eventually told to shelter in place to keep the roads clear so that fire crews could get through.

“You have legal responsibility in terms of what the zoning and all this says, but you have a moral responsibility to the folks that live there now and could live there in the future,” Dineen said.

Ron Johnson, assistant fire marshal for the Boise Fire Department, recommended denial of the new project because dead-end streets in the project are longer than the allowed 750 feet (anything longer would need a special exception) as well as concerns over how emergency vehicles would be able to get in and out.

There were also concerns about the soil the new development would be built on. As it sits right now, the parcel is very steep. To build the project, developers would have to effectively level a ridge in the Foothills, cutting and filling hundreds of thousands of cubic yards of soil in the process.

Several people in the area had already seen existing homes settling into the earth, leading to a need to reinforce the homes. New ones, they contested, especially on moved soil, would make the whole situation even more tenuous. Developers had conducted testing with geotechnical engineers to take a look at the soil to make sure it was stable and found in preliminary tests that it was. Final tests would come later and would determine more specifics.

Jason Taylor of Boise’s public works department also recommended denying the project, saying that the cut and fills to level the ridge did not balance, which he said was his department’s technical guidance manual.

“There’s things that can be done to remedy that very easily,” Taylor said. “It just wasn’t done with the plans that were presented to us.”

Of the more than 120 people who attended the meeting, dozens testified. They were almost exclusively against it, with only one dissent. That man told the commission he felt that many of the people testifying were testifying against the kind of development that made the very homes they lived in possible.

Other speakers contested that.

“We are not opposed to all development, just this irresponsible one,” another man told the commission.

Ultimately, after more than three hours of testimony from developers, neighbors, nearby residents and city officials, Planning and Zoning commissioners voted to recommend denial of a hillside development permit for the project as well as a preliminary plat for the subdivision.

The commission’s greatest concerns were the fire danger as well as soil quality. They voted unanimously to recommend denial, but Commissioner Bob Schafer reminded the room that the owner of the property did have the right to develop it at some point, even if the Eyrie Terraces project didn’t go though.

“Maybe this application isn’t quite the right way to go about it,” Schafer said. “But ultimately, this is private property, and there’s probably going to be some sort of development there in the future.”

The Boise City Council has the final say on Planning and Zoning Commission recommendations. It is not yet known when the project will go before the council.