Nearly 400 houses in 3 west Ada cities. 8-story apartment buildings. Coming near you

A look at new buildings under construction in Downtown Boise Builders are putting up new apartments, condominiums, retail and restaurant spaces, hotels and offices in Downtown Boise as the boom stretches deep into 2019. Here's what's going up now, and what's planned.

The latest proposed developments, other construction projects and new businesses around the Treasure Valley:

Boise

Boise Caddis of East Lansing, Michigan, is seeking a permit to build an eight-story building with housing and commercial space at 200 W. Myrtle St. The building would have 173 apartments.

—

Visum Development Group of Ithaca, New York, is seeking a permit to build an eight-story building at 600 W. Front St. It would have 75 apartments and ground-floor retail shops.

The eight-story building from Visum Development Group at 600 W. Front St., would have retail shops on the ground floor and apartments on the upper floors. This view is looking west from Front Street at North 6th. Provided by Holst Architecture, Portland

—

Brandt Hospitality Group of Fargo, North Dakota, is seeking a height exception for a planned 106-room Fairfield Inn and Suites at 7881 W. Emerald St. near the Boise Towne Square mall. Zoning in that area limits buildings to 45 feet. The hotelier wants to build a four-story building that would rise 56 feet. The Boise City Planning and Zoning Commission will consider the request at a Sept. 16 hearing.

—

Hall International Academy of Arts is seeking a conditional use permit to operate a school at Lake Harbor, 3100 Lake Harbor Lane. The private high school says occupancy would be limited to 49 students and staff members. Individual classes would not have more than 12 students at a time. The school provides academic classes in the morning and art classes in the afternoon.

—

Primary Health Medical Group plans to open two 6,300-square-foot urgent care and family medicine clinics in Boise.

The first will be in Boise at Cole Road Fairview Avenue, near the former site of Cole Elementary and a new Maverik store planned for the same intersection. Groundbreaking is anticipated for this fall with a grand opening in March.

The second will be at the northeast corner of the Cole and Victory roads. Construction will begin after the Ada County Highway District completes its improvement project at the intersection, with a projected grand opening in 2021.

A third clinic is planned in Kuna (see Kuna section).

—

Saint Alphonsus Health System is holding a grand opening at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, of a 40-bed rehabilitation hospital on the southwest corner of Curtis and Emerald streets. The hospital is a joint venture of Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and Encompass Health. It replaces a 30-bed rehab hospital within the hospital across Emerald Street.

—

RAN Idaho LLC is seeking a zone change to allow construction of six townhouses within two buildings, along with three six-unit multifamily buildings and two four-unit buildings at 1400 N. Liberty St.

—

ML2W Group of Lakewood, Colorado, seeks a permit to build two sets of four townhouses at 412 S. Orchard St. The two-story buildings would have a total of 9,400 square feet.

—

Eagle





Brighton Corp. submitted plans to the city of Eagle for more than 100 homes like this on North Lanewood Road. Brighton Corp.

Brighton Corp. seeks to annex 81 acres of rural land at 2810 North Lanewood Road and 2553 North Linder Road (between Beacon Light and Floating Feather roads) for a 162-house subdivision.

—

Kuna

Hubble Homes looks to build 156 homes on 40 acres at the southwest corner of Hubbard and Kay Avenue for its Greyhawk West Subdivision. The development would include annexing 29 acres into a medium-density zoning.

—

Jefferson Washburn wants to annex a 19-acre parcel into Kuna with medium-density zoning for at least 80 residential lots at 7015 S. Ten Mile Road in Meridian.

—

Primary Health Medical Group plans to open a 6,300-square-foot urgent care and family medicine clinic at Deer Flat and Meridian roads. Groundbreaking is tentatively scheduled for spring 2020 with a grand opening in the fall.

Two additional clinics are planned in Boise (see Boise section).

—

Star

Don Newell of Landmark Pacific Investors is returning to develop a portion of a residential subdivision called Roselands that was originally approved in 2006. In this phase of the development, Newell aims to build 86 houses on 40 acres of land north of New Hope Road and between Can-Ada and Brandon roads.

—

Garden City

Bill Truax of Parkway 405 requested a pre-application meeting about a proposed residential and retail building on East Freeride Lane. The application did not make clear the number of units in the building, but along with buildings it would include lawns, a dog park, a lounge area and a fire pit.

—

Meridian

Your CBD Store will host a grand opening at noon Friday, Aug. 9, at 3161 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 120.

—

Good Apple Taphouse is leasing 1,455 square feet at 1736 E. McMillan Road.

—

Tobacco Connection leased 2,500 square feet of retail space in Cherry Plaza at 108 E. Fairview Ave., according to Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate.

—

A new massage therapy business, Spring Massage, is moving into 2031 Fairview Ave.

—

Eight Thirty Common, the restaurant replacing Flatbread in downtown Meridian, will host a grand opening at 4:30 Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 830 N. Main St., Suite 120.

—

Nampa

Tiffany Custom Jewelry LLC leased 1,600 square feet of retail space in the Canyon Plaza Shopping Center, 2102 Caldwell Blvd.m according to Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate.