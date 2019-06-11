There’s a grassy lot next to Boise Towne Square that could get a hotel like this soon

Here’s what’s going up now, and soon, all over Downtown Boise Builders are putting up new apartments, condominiums, retail and restaurant spaces, hotels and offices in Downtown Boise as the boom stretches deep into 2019. Here's what's going up now, and what's planned. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Builders are putting up new apartments, condominiums, retail and restaurant spaces, hotels and offices in Downtown Boise as the boom stretches deep into 2019. Here's what's going up now, and what's planned.

A North Dakota hotel operator plans to build a midprice hotel on the northwest side of the Boise Towne Square mall.





Brandt Hospitality Group of Fargo has submitted an application to the city of Boise for a four-story hotel with 106 rooms. It’s being planned as a Fairfiield Inn and Suites, a Marriott brand.

The hotel would be located at 7881 W. Emerald St. on the mall property. A grassy field occupies the spot south of Hobby Town, Margene’s Bridal, Golftec and a Verizon store.

A La Quinta Inn & Suites is located just west of the site. Two other hotels, a Residence Inn by Marriott and a Candlewood Suites, are located on the east side of the mall, across North Cole Road.

Two other Fairfield Inns are located in the Treasure Valley, one across Interstate 84 from the Boise Airport at 3300 S. Shoshone St. , the other at 16150 N. Merchant Way in Nampa, near the Karcher Road interchange with I-84. A room for Wednesday night with a king-size bed was listed for $164 in Boise and $159 in Nampa.





This would be the farthest-west hotel for Brandt, which operates eight hotels. Five are in Fargo, a town of 122,000, according to the company’s website. Two others are in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and the eighth is in Atlanta.

A development manager for Brandt could not be reached for comment.