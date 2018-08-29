Another Downtown Boise housing project proposed - this one near the Ada County Courthouse

A Michigan developer plans to construct an eight-story building with housing, ground-floor retail and interior parking a block south of the Ada County Courthouse.
River Caddis Development Corp. of East Lansing is seeking a zone change for the property at 3rd and Myrtle streets, in Downtown Boise’s Central Addition neighborhood. The change would allow higher density housing than what is allowed in the Residential Office zone.
“This will result in a building that provides more residential and mixed use development in the River-Street-Myrtle Street neighborhood, which is in support of city of Boise Master Plan goals,” Tom Sheldon, an architect with GGLO Design of Seattle, wrote in a letter to the city. “To ensure that the project maintains a sense of scale agreeable to pedestrians and the surrounding context, building massing will be modified to reduce the perceived size.”
The zone change request is similar to ones approved for two other nearby housing projects. The Cartee, a 160-apartment building, is to be built two blocks away, at 4th and Broad streets. And The Fowler, a seven-story, 159-unit apartment building, opened earlier this year at 5th and Myrtle streets.
Like LocalConstruct, developer of The Cartee, River Caddis has agreed to limit the building height to 95 feet, even though the C-5 Central District allows unlimited building heights.
The development would take up most of the block between South 2nd and 3rd streets and West Myrtle and Broad Streets. The northwest corner, where Lone Cone, a designer of children’s outdoors clothing and accessories is located, is not part of the development.
The parcel includes several small houses and other structures. It’s unclear whether those buildings will be moved or torn down.
Company executives could not be reached for additional details Wednesday morning.
River Caddis expects to begin work next year on a project for 120 residential units and 12,500 square feet of commercial space in downtown Kalamazoo, Michigan.
It’s also working on a $52 million housing development near Iowa State University in Ames.
Comments