New restaurant opens in Meridian. If someone tells you it isn’t a chain, will you bite?

When a new restaurant opens in Meridian, odds are that it will be a national chain.

That’s not Boise food snob talk. That’s just how West Ada County rolls.

So whenever there’s an exception to the corporate dining rule in Idaho’s third largest city, it’s worth noting.

Eight Thirty Common officially unfurled the red carpet today. After a soft opening last week, the new gastropub at 830 N. Main St. has started serving lunch and dinner in the former Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria space. That regional chain restaurant closed in spring after 11 years.

Rob and Lisa Lumsden, who founded Flatbread, have taken their Meridian location in a fresh direction. However, it’s business as usual at the five remaining Flatbread restaurants in Boise, Eagle, Salt Lake City and Bend, Oregon.

With a “chef-driven but playful menu,” Eight Thirty Common offers “quality cocktails and a significantly expanded craft beer selection.” According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, “the menu features upscale pub fare including hand punched fries, house-made sauces and dressings, fresh takes on healthy salads, sandwiches, unexpected entrees, nightly specials and weekend brunch.” Brunch is expected to launch in late July and run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

The Eight Thirty Common name is a reference to the address, as well as the pub’s mission to be a gathering place. (Hey, whenever there’s an outdoor patio, Idahoans will always gather.) The new restaurant already is tempting customers on social media with photos of its menu, which is available online at the official website.

Entrees range in price from $16 (Braised Carnitas: build-your-own, pineapple-glazed carnitas, Sonoma corn tortillas, trimmings) to $32 (Cast Iron Seared Ribeye, 28-day-aged, hand-trimmed, 16-ounce rib eye, smashed garlic, rosemary, blue cheese compound butter, today’s vegetable).

Eight Thirty Common has 10 beers on tap, according to its website, and serves a variety of craft cocktails priced around $10. (The Old Fashioned listed for $1.75 is probably a typo, but hey, one can dream.)

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Online: eightthirtycommon.com.