Rooftop dining in Eagle. Houses in Meridian. Odd pets in Nampa. What’s coming near you

Boise

Rafanelli & Nahas has requested a permit to build a 10-story office building at 1118 W. Idaho St. The Idaho Statesman previously wrote about plans for the building and for an urban park as part of the project. The estimated cost is $27.7 million.

R+L Carriers of Wilmington, Ohio, is seeking a permit to build a trucking terminal at 9100 S. Eisenman Road. The company originally looked to build the terminal near the Blue Valley mobile home park, sparking an outcry from park residents. The city later agreed to swap a property 0.8-mile south of the original site to move the terminal away from residents.

The Rosewood Apartments are seeking a permit to expand the existing nine-building apartment complex at 974 N. Maple Grove Road. Three new buildings are planned, with each having three stories and 12 units. The complex was built in 1993. Information from BuildZoom.com.

Crystal Body Works Spa leased 1,072 square feet at the Federal Way West Plaza, located at 3365 Federal Way in Boise, according to Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate.

Broad Bent Group of Boise is seeking a permit to convert 6,413 square feet of basement space from residential use to offices at 110 W. Main St.

The city of Boise has awarded a $46 million contract to McAlvain Construction Inc. of Boise to upgrade the city’s Lander Street wastewater-treatment plant over the next three years. The plant is on the north side of the Boise River between Veterans Memorial Parkway and the Willow Lane Athletic Complex.

Meridian

A health and fitness center developed by three-time Olympic Gold Medalist Kristin Armstrong has opened in Meridian. Armstrong and her husband, Joe Savola, along with Ball Ventures Ahlquist and Brighton Corp., celebrated the grand opening of the first Pivot Lifestyle + Fitness on Tuesday, June 11, at 808 S. Vanguard Way in the Ten Mile Crossing development.





Olympic gold medalist Kristin Armstrong talks about her vision for a health and fitness center during a groundbreaking in October for Pivot KA Lifestyle and Fitness at Ten Mile Crossing in Meridian. “We decided on Pivot, because anytime in life, anyone can pivot,” Armstrong said. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

A new 117,036 square-foot, three-story office building is going up at 1820 Silverstone Way in the Silverstone Business Park, BuildZoom reports. The project, called the Blackstone Office Building, is valued at $12.3 million, according to city records. The land is owned by the Sundance Co. of Meridian.

The Cottages Assisted Living & Memory Care is opening at 2158 W. Everest Lane. It will host a grand opening celebration on Thursday, June 20 at 3 p.m.

Boise’s Trilogy Development is applying to develop a 41-house subdivision called Millbrae at 4888 W. Cherry Lane, at the northwest intersection with Black Cat Road. It would require the city to annex nine acres with an R-8 zoning. The development would also include a playground and pond. The land is owned by Sandy Law and Kent and Nancy Bleak of Meridian. The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider the project on Thursday, July 18, at Meridian City Hall.

A new comic book and coffee store is set to open during Fourth of July weekend at 2951 E. Overland Road, Suite 170, west of Eagle Road.

Nampa

Andrea Beck is opening an art and gift store called The Mind’s Oasis at 1304 2nd St S. in downtown Nampa, next to the Flying M Coffeegarage. According to Beck, the store will sell “unusual finds” such as axolotl pets and patchwork clothing. The building is owned by Heidi McBen.

Andrea Beck will sell “unusual finds” at Mind’s Oasis, such as axolotls. Pictured here, one of the amphibians floating in a tank of water. Randall Benton rbenton@sacbee.com

Aaron Lafky of Lakfy Properties is building a storage building at Big Storage, 504 Caldwell Blvd. The project is worth $123,876.

Greg Ferney of Nampa Storage LLC applied for a building permit for a $4.8 million storage center at 430 N. Broadmore Way, south of Interstate 84 near Northside Boulevard. With 14 buildings, the storage units would include 92,072 square feet of storage space and a 588 square-foot office.

Sawtooth Epidemiology is opening a medical office at 4403 E. Flamingo Ave., next to Gentle Dental Care North off of Garrity Boulevard. The epidemiology office will make $180,000 in improvements to the space, according to city permits.

Derek Pardoe of CIF Enterprises LLC is starting to build an $8 million assisted living center called Harmony Hills at 17125 Midland Blvd. Harmony Hills also has built one assisted living apartment complex at 1180 W. Overland Road in Meridian.

Will Anderson of the Yore Group applied for a building permit for $235,000 in new construction at 3303 Caldwell Blvd., near a former Sears department store.





Don Burch applied for a building permit to build a $190,000 warehouse at 3508 N. Black Butte Ct, off of North Middleton Road and south of Interstate 84.

Eagle

Paul Stephens of Hawkins Cos. is looking to build a 7,000-square-foot restaurant on a two-acre site at 165 E. Colchester Dr. within the Bridges at Lakemoor, a commercial development along Eagle Road north of Chinden Boulevard. The plans call for a 6,300 square-foot ground floor commercial space plus a 700 square-foot rooftop dining area.

Hawkins Cos. has plans to build a 7,000-square-foot restaurant at the Bridges at Lakemoor. The restaurant would include a bar and rooftop dining. CSHQA

Bill and Susan Barros of Eagle-based Creek Water LLC are requesting to rezone 10 acres on the south side of West Floating Feather Road east of North Ballantyne Lane from residential estates to residential with a development agreement. The subdivision, called Hidden Pond, would include nine single-family homes. The planning and zoning commission will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Eagle City Hall, 660 E. Civic Lane.

AT&T has opened its first small “studio” store in Idaho in the Eagle Center shopping center at 617 E. State St. in Eagle. “With this studio design, we are able to get into more convenient locations for our customers,” said Jeremiah Schmitt, director of sales, AT&T-Idaho.

Elsewhere in Idaho

A Utah development company has proposed a 100-room, four-story hotel at the southern entrance to downtown Ketchum, the Idaho Mountain Express reports. PEG Companies hopes to begin construction next spring on the boutique Marriott Autograph Collection hotel.