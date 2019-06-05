Townhouses in Boise, houses in Kuna, apartments in Nampa: See what’s coming near you

An overhead view of the proposed Whitewater Station development at 27th and Stewart Avenue.

The latest proposed developments, other construction projects and new businesses around the Treasure Valley.

Boise

Trig Point Capital of Denver is seeking a permit to build three, three-story townhouse buildings with 21 units total at 819. N. 27th St., at the site of the former Jerry’s Market.

A fourth building at what’s being called Whitewater Station, featuring ground-floor commercial space, will be handled through a separate application.

The Boise City Council will hold a public hearing on a request by Collegiate Development Group of St. Louis to rezone a 1.8 acre parking lot at 270 Myrtle St. for apartments or condos.

Collegiate, represented by The Land Group, of Eagle, proposes to change the zone from R-ODD (residential office with downtown design review) to C-5DD/DA (Central business with downtown design review overlay and a development agreement).

The Land Group’s application filed with the city says the project is aimed at young professionals. Part of the ground floor would include commercial space.

The hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 18 at City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd.

Crown Castle is proposing an increase to an existing telecommunications tower at 6390 E. Warm Springs Ave. to 127 feet and to expand the tower compound area.

Ethan Helmer is seeking a conditional use permit for a planned residential development at 5571 N. Eagle Road for a residential development that would consist of 46 multifamily units. The 3.1 acres are in a L-OD zone (limited office with design review).

The Boise School District is seeking a permit to build a replacement for Valley View Elementary School, 3555 N. Milwaukee St. The new two-story school would have 53,750 square feet. The existing school would remain in use until the new building is completed, then torn down.

Berry Family LLC is seeking a permit to build an office building at 9025 S. Federal Way. It would have 10,932 square feet divided among three offices with two attached storage areas. The estimated cost is $1.3 million.

DRA Architects, on behalf of landowner Ed Bowman, is seeking a permit to build 17 three-story townhouses at 6314 W. State St.

Jaman Patel is seeking a conditional use permit to build a two-story hotel with 23 rooms at 4351 W. Alamosa St. Each floor would have 4,875 square feet. A hearing before the Boise City Planning and Zoning Commission will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 8, at City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd.

Kevin Cablik and Kootenai Townhomes is seeking a permit to build six buildings with 17 townhouses total at 2234 W. Kootenai St. The three-story units, with 4,850 square feet, would include garages and rooftop decks.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is having offices constructed on the fifth floor of the Pioneer Crossing building in Downtown Boise. The offices are expected to be ready for occupancy by January 2020. John Sowell jsowell@idahostatesman.com

Ball Ventures Ahlquist has applied for a permit to add offices, a conference room, lobby and work areas for the fifth floor of the new Pioneer Crossing office building at 1290 W. Myrtle St. In January, The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho plans to move into the space from its offices at the Washington Group Plaza. St. Luke’s Health System bought the Park Boulevard buildings and the other tenants have had to find new homes.

Park Pointe Development is seeking a zone change to build 14 cottages aimed at workforce residents with moderate incomes at 2316 N. 36th St. Two parking garages would provide 20 spaces. Four of the units would have attached garages. A pathway would go through the community courtyard.

Michael Wood is seeking a permit to build a multifamily housing project at 850 Latah St. The two-story building would have six units, with 2,196 square feet on each floor.

Tricon Properties of Preston is seeking a permit to build two three-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouses at 1439 N. Pineview Lane. The two-story units would have 674 square feet on the first floor and 839 square feet on the second. They would also come with a 400-square-foot attached garage.





Nampa

Atlas Physical Therapy will build a new two-story medical office at 5560 E. Franklin Road. The structure is slated to cost $576,679, according to city records.

John Brennan is constructing two warehouses at 530 and 540 N. Broadmore Way in Nampa, near the intersection of Northside Boulevard and 1st St. N. The project is slated to cost $104,000 according to city permits.

The Villages at Nampa applied to begin work on the next phase of an apartment complex — an 11,000 square-foot 10-unit building that will cost $1 million.

A new barbershop is set to open in a 1,314 square-foot space within Sportsman’s Warehouse at 16865 N. Marketplace Blvd.

Chic Finds, a store that sells re-purposed furniture and decor, opened at 120 16th Ave. N. The store will also offer DIY classes in furniture painting and sign stenciling.

Kuna





Plans are moving forward for a new 11,600-square-foot gym called Freedom Fitness at 821 N. Meridian Road. It would be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and employ 20 people. The property is owned by Jim Lesley of Kuna.

PiStem Academy wants to add two new portable buildings for classrooms at its school at 2273 W. Hubbard Road. The new portables will bring the total number of portables on the site to five. The school intends to bring in 429 students by the fall of 2021.

Providence Properties, LLC and Hubble Homes are looking to annex 29 acres into Kuna and rezone 11 acres from agricultural to create a 40-acre medium-density residential subdivision called Greyhawk West. The neighborhood would include 156 single-family homes at 197 W. Hubbard Road, near the southwest corner of Hubbard Road and Kay Avenue.

Star

Providence Properties, LLC is applying to build a 238 single-family homes on 82 acres of existing farmland within a new subdivision called Greendale Grove. The subdivision would have a density of three units per acre.

Caldwell

Vision Charter School is building a 16,800-square-foot building that will include a gym and classroom space.

Garbonzo’s Pizza is building a 13,216-square-foot restaurant with a bar and game room at 1312 E. Homedale Road. The project will cost $316,825. The property is owned by Jared Maylin.

Vallivue School District is placing modular buildings with room for two classrooms at two schools: Skyway Elementary School, 19430 Ward Road, and Sage Valley Middle School, 18070 Santa Ana Ave.





Great Clips will move into 5205 Cleveland Blvd. near the intersection of Cleveland Boulevard and Ustick Road, replacing a former accounting office.

A new nanobrewery and burger restaurant called Eight Twelve Main, owned by Kevin Hall, is renovating a space at 812 Main St. in downtown Caldwell.

Teresa Draper is opening a second Wonder Years Daycare at 3618 S. 10th Ave in South Caldwell near the intersection of W. Ustick Road and S. 10th Ave.

Eagle

Eagle is considering selling its Museum of History and Preservation at 67 E. State St. in downtown to the Eagle Urban Renewal District to be redeveloped.

Notable

Meridian’s CBH Homes built 1,348 homes in 2018, making it the 37th largest home builder in the United States, according to Builder Magazine, which tracks the industry. CBH repored $371 million in revenue, up from $251 million in 2017, when it sold 1,503 houses and rankined 53rd.

The ranking was reported by the Idaho Business Review.

Business Editor David Staats contributed.