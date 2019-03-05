Business

Bacon sizzles, boycott fizzles. Eagle apartments proposed. 10 stories to catch up on

By David Staats

March 05, 2019 02:12 PM

The top 10 Idaho business stories of the week:

1. Business has been brisk as usual at Bacon, despite a state lawmaker’s call for a boycott last weekend, says chef John Berryhill. He’s considering putting up a sign to let customers know that he does not want open carry in his restaurant. A brief interaction he had with a small group of patrons about their guns resulted in a social media firestorm.

 

John Berryhill, owner and chef of John Berryhill's Bacon and Berryhill Restaurant Bar in Downtown Boise, waxes eloquent about the allure of ... bacon.

2. You can find hemp products like seeds, oil and protein powder on Idaho store shelves. Boise Co-op customers want the store to carry CBD, a component of marijuana and hemp called cannabidiol. But the State Police seizure of a semitrailer whose owners say was filled with legal hemp, not illegal marijuana, casts light on the convoluted state law governing both. 

 

THC, the marijuana-high compound, is illegal. But hemp-based CBD is legal, advocates say, citing an Idaho attorney general's opinion. Joel Bordeaux, owner of Global CBD, has been selling the hemp-based product out of Sandpoint for two years.

3. A 20-minute conference during a break in an Eagle City Council meeting allowed a developer and city officials to come to terms on a proposed downtown townhouse-and-apartment complex. Greg McVay’s Molinari Park would have 307 homes. Residents raised objections, but the council ultimately passed it unanimously.

2019_0124_hub_view03_sketchoutline_s.jpg
Revised plans for Molinari Park bring the project further in line with Eagle’s design codes. Above, views of the retail hub that would anchor the development.
Provided by Pivot North Design

4. A Boise police officer spent most of the day Feb. 28 at the Sykes Enterprises call center on the former Hewlett-Packard campus in northwest Boise.  Two people who contacted the Statesman said the business was laying off some workers. Sykes did not respond to requests for comment.

sykes Boise.JPG
Sykes Enterprises announced on its Boise Facebook page that March 1 was Employee Appreciation Day.
Copied from the Boise Facebook page of Sykes Enterprises.

5. To make way for the proposed new Downtown library, the Boise City Council has voted to move The Cabin, the 1940 log cabin used for literary readings and programs, to the northeast corner of Julia Davis Park. That’s a defeat for historic preservationists, who argued that part of the cabin’s historical significance is tied to its location.

20190226_192005
Council President Lauren McLean tells why she supports moving The Cabin to Julia Davis Park, during a meeting of the Boise City Council. Mayor Dave Bieter listens.
John Sowell jsowell@idahostatesman.com

6. A top leader in the Idaho House has introduced a bill that could force a public vote on whether to build a Boise sports stadium and possibly the new Downtown library. Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, would prohibit the use of urban-renewal money for either type of project unless 55 percent of voters approve.

 

Visiting with the Statesman Editorial Board Monday, Chris Schoen of Greenstone Properties, explains how the lessons and path of mixed use stadium projects in Fort Wayne, Ind., and North Augusta, S.C., could be templates for a $41 million proposal

7. Idaho Power wants to end its planned community solar project in Southeast Boise because not enough people signed up to participate. The utility launched the project in June 2016, saying it wanted to help customers who wished to get on the solar bandwagon but were unable to install rooftop panels, or lived in apartments or condominiums.

Mary Lucachick can’t resist dropping by her electrical meter on the side of her Foothills house to watch the numbers run backward as she puts power back into Idaho Power’s electrical lines.

8. An Idaho House panel voted to hold a public hearing on a bill to place limits on Medicaid expansion. Among other things, the bill would add a work requirement to the health insurance program, with an exemption for parents.

The Idaho Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday morning regarding the legality of Medicaid expansion, an initiative that passed on the November ballot with a 61 percent vote.

9. Javier Andrade  plans to build a larger Mexican restaurant at 4620 W. Overland Road to replace his existing Andrade’s restaurant nearby. “People come and don’t find a spot in my parking lot and leave,” he says.

148427_104556132948200_3253983_n.jpg
Andrade’s will stay open at its current location until the new restaurant is built. Owner Javier Andrade is aiming for the end of 2019.
Andrade's

10. The American Bar Association has fully accredited the Concordia University School of Law in Downtown Boise. Concordia opened in 2012, and a bar decision in 2014 to delay accreditation prompted 55 second- and third-year students to leave Concordia for the University of Idaho Law School, which has a Downtown campus too.

 

1013 LIV district 02
A student studies in the library of the Concordia University College of Law om Boise.
Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com


 Statesman reporters Michael Deeds, Cynthia Sewell, Kate Talerico, John Sowell and Katy Moeller, and The Associated Press, contributed. 

David Staats

David Staats is business editor of the Idaho Statesman, which he joined in 2004. He has assigned, edited and reported business, politics, government and other Idaho stories since 2006.

