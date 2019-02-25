This Boise restaurant got too popular again. So a new, larger location will open

Javier Andrade has faced this challenge before. Customers love his Mexican food and friendly service almost too much.
He opened his first Andrade’s restaurant in Boise on Broadway Avenue in 2001, then moved six years later to a space with twice the seating capacity at 4903 W. Overland Road.
After more than a decade, business has outgrown that location. So Andrade plans to build a new, larger restaurant at 4620 W. Overland. If all goes according to plan, construction will start in the next month or two, he says. When the new Andrade’s opens, the old one will be closed. “We’re hoping by December,” he says.
“The main reason is I want to give Boise a little bit back of what they give me over time,” he explains. “I’ve been so lucky that people always follow me from Broadway to here. Now this place is too small. And people come and don’t find a spot in my parking lot and leave.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
“I need to move my customers to a better place, a better building,” he said. “(They can) enjoy a better place.”
The new Andrade’s will be nearly twice the size, or about 6,300 square feet, he said. The dining area and full bar will have an open floor plan. “No walls, not divided,” he said. “No banquet room.”
Customers will appreciate the spacious, more modern setting, but many will have fond memories of the current space, too. “Andrade’s serves quality flautas, tostadas, enchiladas, tacos, fajitas, chile rellenos, burritos and almost any other Mexican specialty,” the Idaho Statesman wrote in 2012, when Andrade’s was voted the Treasure Valley’s best Mexican restaurant in a readers’ poll. “There are plenty of fantastic options on the menu and they give you enough for a midnight snack hours after your meal — so pace yourself with complimentary chips, bean dip and salsa before that main course.”
If you grew up in Boise, you might have nostalgic feelings about the Andrade’s building in its prior form. It was the last Shakey’s Pizza in Idaho until it closed in 2006, and — having been built in 1967 — the oldest pizza parlor in Boise.
Online: facebook.com/andradesrestaurant.
Comments