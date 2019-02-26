This solar project was meant to last 25 years. Here’s why Idaho Power wants to end it

Idaho Power wants to end its community solar project in Southeast Boise because not enough people are participating in it.

The utility launched the project in June 2016, saying it wants to help its customers who want to get on the solar bandwagon but cannot produce their own solar power because they are unable to install rooftop solar panels, or they live in apartments or condominiums.





For the project, Idaho Power built a small 500-kilowatt solar array on property it owns near its substation at the southwest corner of Amity and Holcomb roads. The $1.2 million array came online in 2017.

Interested customers can buy “subscriptions” entitling them to a portion of the project’s electrical output. Residential and nonresidential customers could buy one or more subscriptions for the 25-year life of the project. They would receive a monthly bill credit based on the energy costs being offset by the solar array.

Idaho Power anticipated selling 1,563 subscriptions at $562 each to cover most of the project’s construction costs. Subscribers could pay up front or in monthly payments over a two-year period.

In June 2017, Idaho Power had sold 239 subscriptions. By Feb. 1, 2019, the number of subscribers had fallen to 148, according to an annual report Idaho Power filed with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission, which regulates Idaho utilities.

To end its community solar program, Idaho Power must get the commission’s approval.

Idaho Power notified the utilities commission on Feb. 1 it planned to end the program effective March 4, because “ insufficient program enrollment that does not provide a path forward.”

The commission is holding off on the March 4 suspension date to consider the request, according to a commission news release on Tuesday. The regulator will accept public comment through March 28 on Idaho Power’s plan to end the program.

Idaho Power spokesman Jordan Rodriguez told the Statesman if the utilities commission approves ending the program, all paid subscription fees plus interest will be refunded.

“Participants have the option to request their subscription fees, plus interest, to be refunded immediately,” he said. “Otherwise, refund checks will be sent to all participants upon IPUC approval of the filing. Participants will receive their refund check in the mail within six weeks of a commission decision, which is expected by early September.”