Farmers market to move. Ski area up for sale. 10 business stories to catch up on

The top 10 Idaho business stories for the week of Feb. 12-19:
1. The Boise Farmers Market is getting a new home this year, with free parking for customers. The market, an alternative to the bigger Capital City Public Market, will relocate to the parking lot of the old Kmart store on Americana Boulevard north of River Street.
2. Three years after it last changed hands, Soldier Mountain Ski Area is back on the market. Diane McFerran, who owns the Idaho ski operation with her husband, Matt, said they’re asking $800,000. The Oregon couple bought the Fairfield-area business in 2015 for $149,000 at auction and reportedly invested $600,000 into the mountain.
3. A Northwest Boise housing development is being resurrected after it was put on hold last spring when neighbors protested. Trilogy Development originally planned to build 134 townhouses, 120 apartments and 53 single-family homes on 38 acres along Hill Road Parkway west of Bogart Lane.
4. The million-dollar house is not news anymore in the Treasure Valley. Ninety-five of them sold last year, compared with one in 2010. Sixty-eight were on the market one February day alone. Two million dollars is the new bar for the richest of the rich. Fifteen were on sale for that much or more the same day.
5. A five-bedroom, 7,000-square-foot home on a hill above Warm Springs Avenue in Boise that includes a monolithic tower at its center is up for sale. It was a family home for years, but owner Greg Satz is now its sole occupant, and he’s decided that it’s time to sell. The asking price: $7.75 million.
6. The Knitting Factory is preparing to reopen. The venue at 416 S. 9th St. in Downtown Boise has been closed for remodeling since a fire late last summer. General Manager Gary Pike says he hopes to be open in early March.
7. After eight years at 10689 W. Ustick Road in west Boise, Fiesta Chicken chef and co-owner Francisco Robles plans this spring to open a second Fiesta Chicken, with a drive-thru, in the old Wendy’s restaurant at 1450 S. Orchard St. in the Hillcrest neighborhood.
8. A new ethnic restaurant is on the horizon in Boise. Serving “combination Asian” cuisine, Taste Asian Fusion Bistro plans to open in the former Pad Thai House building at 1473 S. Five Mile Road. Owner Fon Tavijaroen hopes to have a soft opening by summer, though remodeling is taking longer than expected.
9. An Idaho Senate committee hs asked the sponsor of a bill to reform Idaho’s liquor license laws to work with stakeholders on a compromise. License demand is outpacing supply, meaning some licenses sold on the private secondary market fetch six figures.
10. Electric vehicle drivers in Idaho must still stick close to their home cities, but a state official says that could change in the next two to three years. The AP reports that John Chatburn of the Governor’s Office of Energy and Mineral Resources told lawmakers that Idaho has a program to install charging stations on major travel routes.
