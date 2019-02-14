‘More modern. More fun. Super authentic.’ New Asian restaurant plans to open in Boise

It’s still months away, but a new ethnic restaurant is on the horizon in Boise.
Serving “combination Asian,” Taste Asian Fusion Bistro plans to open in the former Pad Thai House building at 1473 S. Five Mile Road, owner Fon Tavijaroen says.
Tavijaroen hopes to have a soft opening by summer, but it could be later. She has a vision for the space, and remodeling is taking longer than expected.
“We make it a little more modern,” she says. “More fun.”
The Taste Asian Bistro menu will include “sushi, some Thai, some Japanese and Chinese and Indian,” she says. “The recipes are going to be super authentic.”
Cocktails will be made out of beer, wine and sake. No liquor license is planned initially. “But we’ll see,” Tavijaroen says. “We’ll see how the area responds to our business.”
West Boise treated Pad Thai House well over the years. Opened in 2002, that restaurant did business for more than a decade and a half before relocating to a larger, newly constructed building at 10038 W. Overland in 2018.
Online: tasteboise.com.
