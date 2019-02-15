Business

This Northwest Boise townhouse project drew neighbors’ ire 11 months ago. Now it’s back

By John Sowell

February 15, 2019 11:28 AM

Homeowners in Northwest Boise rally to oppose more development as opens spaces vanish

Richard Llewellyn addresses a gathering of about 320 residents at a meeting of the North West Neighborhood Association of Boise at Shadow Hills Elementary. The group is rallying opposition to a planned development along Hill Road Parkway.
By
A Northwest Boise housing development is being resurrected after it was put on hold last spring when neighbors protested.

Trilogy Development, which originally planned to build 307 townhouses and standalone homes on Hill Road Parkway west of Bogart Lane, has scheduled a neighborhood meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Shadow Hills Elementary School, 8301 W. Sloan St.

It’s unclear what changes Trilogy may be proposing for the Prominence subdivision. The company has not yet submitted updated plans to the city of Boise. That’s likely to take place following the meeting.

Jane Suggs, a Boise land use consultant who represents Trilogy, could not be reached immediately Friday.

Richard Llewellyn, president of the North West Neighborhood Association, said Trilogy has not shared its plans. A couple of ideas have been talked about but he said he’s unsure whether they will be incorporated into the plans. “We don’t really know the changes,” he said.

More than 300 opponents of the development — on 38.4 acres bordered by Bogart Lane to the east and Duncan Lane to the west, and bisected by West Hill Road Parkway — turned out last March for an association meeting.

Trilogy development site map 3-16-18
The Prominence subdivision, as proposed 11 months ago, would straddle West Hill Road Parkway between Duncan and Bogart lanes in Boise’s northwest corner.
Provided by WHPacific for Trilogy Development

The site is part of an area the city annexed in 2014 and 2015. Farmers and other residents own 30 to 40 acres of undeveloped land near the planned subdivision. Among them are 10 acres farmed by Llewellyn’s family since the 1950s. He is turning part of it into certified organic pasture, where he plans to raise sheep or cattle.

Under the previous proposal, Trilogy, a Boise company owned by John A. Laude Sr., sought to rezone the area from largely R-1A, which allows for 2.1 dwelling units per acre to R-1C, which would allow an average of eight dwelling units per acre over the whole project.

In a previous application letter, Suggs said the most recent farmer of the property told the developers the land was unsuitable for farming. He said it was hard to get water to the property, the soil was not good and it had a lot of rocks.

0318 hill road dev 01
Residents and neighbors in the Hill Road Parkway area of Northwest Boise gathered at Shadow Hills Elementary last March to discuss and organize opposition to plans for more development. Trilogy Development applied for permits to build more than 300 units in the controversial area.
Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Llewellyn and others have complained that while Boise tries to encourage new housing to solve its affordable-housing problem — where demand outstrips supply and the median sales price last year in Ada County was a record $314,000 — the effort has come at the expense of farm land on the city’s perimeter. Mayor David Bieter has said some Northwest Boise residents have unrealistic expectations of living an agricultural lifestyle in a growing city.

Trilogy has been involved in several high-profile project proposals around the Treasure Valley, including 154 townhouses near State and Roe streets, 105 upscale homes in Eagle, and Sabana, a small but controversial project on Boise’s southwestern edge.

Boise Mayor David Bieter took some activists to task over affordable housing. Here he quarrels with Lori Dicaire, who runs a Facebook page called Vanishing Boise, over a development in northwest Boise that Bieter supports and Dicaire opposes.

By

John Sowell

Reporter John Sowell has worked for the Statesman since 2013. He covers business and growth issues. He grew up in Emmett and graduated from the University of Oregon.

