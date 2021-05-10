This new Eagle sandwich shop just opened — right by Subway? ‘I decided to go for it.’

The Devil sandwich ($10): House-cured and smoked ham with roasted pork, melted Gruyere cheese, grain mustard, Tasso mayonnaise and pickled onion on Acme Bakeshop ciabatta. It comes with house salad.

Sandwich shops aren’t exactly known as Eagle’s bread and butter.

But that might be changing.

Gourmet lunch destination Tasso, which operated in downtown Boise for two and a half years, recently headed west. With seating for a dozen customers indoors and 40 outside on a shady patio, Tasso debuted last week in the former longtime Zen Bento building at 342 E. State St.

Most striking? Tasso has opened a pickle’s throw away from Subway. The global chain has been a familiar sight in downtown Eagle for, like — forever.

Two sandwich shops? Less than a block apart? On the same side of the street?

“I don’t know how smart it is,” admits Dan Carruthers, Tasso’s co-owner and operator. “But I decided to go for it.”

And why not? Carruthers and his wife, Hannah, have called Eagle home for over a decade. Besides, he says, the two sandwich joints aren’t carved from the same loaf. “They’re just not even the same kind of food,” Carruthers says. “Not even close. Totally different dining experience.”

OK, fine. Carruthers may have scarfed down a Subway Cold Cut Combo or two back in the day. But at Tasso, he aims for something higher. Curing and smoking meats in-house, Carruthers builds a curated sammy, served on local Acme Bakeshop bread. Everything comes with a house salad. And with sandwich options for meat-eaters and vegetarians alike, there’s something for nearly everyone. (By the way, know of a good gluten-free bakery? Give Carruthers a ring. He’s still hunting for a supplier.)

The Tasso go-to sandwich? The Devil ($10): House-cured and smoked ham with roasted pork, melted Gruyere cheese, grain mustard, Tasso mayonnaise and pickled onion on ciabatta.

That sandwich is No. 1 — as in the first one listed on the menu. Before Tasso shuttered in Boise during the pandemic, The Devil constituted 50 percent of gross monthly sales.

“That’s the one,” Carruthers says. “Everything else is just for fun because I like it. The Devil pays the bills. You know how we kind of put our spin on classic stuff? We just kind of upgraded a Cubano. You know those are just massively popular everywhere.”

Carruthers is hoping Tasso will get similar love from Eagle. Speaking of love? He refuses to say anything remotely mean about his chain neighbor down the street.

“I’m here to make friends,” he says with a laugh. “I’m new here.”

Besides, the two quick-service restaurants aren’t different in every way. Similarly to Subway, Tasso has a sandwich rewards card. “Buy 10, and number 11’s on us,” Carruthers says.

He’ll hand that free sandwich over gladly, even if Tasso’s making zero profit on it.

After all, this is Eagle, Idaho. Carruthers and his wife own a sandwich business. Life is good.

“We live here. My kids go to school here,” Carruthers says. “We’re really happy.”

▪ Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Online: tassoboise.com.