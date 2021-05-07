Words & Deeds

After fearing it ‘may not survive,’ Boise bar reopens despite closing for a year

The Apple of My Eye-Tai ($14) is Plantation Xaymaca rum, Laird’s Straight Apple Brandy Bottled in Bond, cinnamon cereal Milkadamia orgeat, apple, lime and bitters. Water Bear Bar

Water bears, or microscopic tardigrades, are sometimes described as the toughest creatures on the planet.

So is it really a surprise that Water Bear Bar, 350 N. 9th St., recently reopened in downtown Boise after closing for a year?

Not that it was easy.

After debuting in summer 2019, the craft cocktail destination — also known for oysters and other bar-snack goodies — was shuttered by the pandemic. Things became so dire that the owners asked customers to urge the Boise city officials to allow Water Bear to improvise outdoors. “If we do not get an emergency variance for a patio immediately, we may not survive,” they wrote.

In the end, Water Bear pulled through by selling cocktails to-go while its lounge remained closed.

Water-Bear-Bar_Boise_Peter-Lovera.jpg
The stylish Water Bear Bar opened in summer 2019. Peter Lovera

Water Bear is welcoming patrons back inside its mountain tiki-style space with social distancing and safety protocols. That includes reservations. Here’s how it all works, according to a press release.

“Not ready to dine in just yet? Water Bear understands. Their Water Bear At Home to-go program is still available as a vital, and radically accessible part of their service operations. For those of you that are prepared to dine inside, you can now enjoy the lush living room that is the Water Bear Bar on the corner of 9th and Jefferson ... .

“Reservations are available at waterbearbar.com. Here’s how it works: Book your table online with Resy, come free of symptoms, and wear a mask. It’s that simple. A waitlist is available at the door and for those nearby looking for a last-minute entry. That said, there is limited seating and standing room available, so planning ahead and booking a reservation is the best pursuit.”

