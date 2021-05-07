Huge concert planned in ‘fully open’ Nampa. ‘We expect to sell the amphitheater out.’

Got that vaccine in your arm? Ready to party, Boise?

Put Canyon County on your summer calendar.

Five days after the Nampa City Council lifted capacity limits for events, the Ford Idaho Center is unveiling plans for hot-weather crowds and ice-cold brews.

Country superstar Dierks Bentley will bring his 2021 Beers on Me Tour to the Idaho Center’s outdoor amphitheater on Aug. 14. With coronavirus restrictions gone — and three months to go before the show — organizers anticipate an enthusiastic Idaho audience.

“We expect to sell the 10,000-plus capacity at the amphitheater out,” said Creston Thornton, president of promoter Live Nation’s mountain region. “Especially on a Saturday night. It will be a party for sure.”

“He is a huge country artist,” Thornton said via email.

Bentley, 45, has racked up No. 1 country singles throughout his lengthy career — 17 of them. Fan favorites include “Somewhere on a Beach,” “Drunk on a Plane” and “I Hold On.” The opening acts at the show will be Riley Green and Parker McCollum.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. May 14 at ICTickets.com for $30 general-admission lawn, and $49.75-$99.75 for general-admission pit or reserved seats.

“I wrote a song a few months back with some friends called ‘Beers On Me’ that inspired this year’s tour name,” Bentley said in a press release. “It’s a pretty simple recipe for summer: Get your friends together, have a round or two and dive into some great country music. That’s exactly what Riley, Parker and I plan on doing out there on the road with our fans. Both these guys are road warriors and great performers that are going to help us get this summer fired up.”

The Idaho Center also recently announced a concert by another country star — except indoors and not until early fall. Kane Brown will perform Oct. 8 inside the arena, with openers Jordan Davis and Restless Road.

With capacity limits eliminated in Nampa, Idaho Center General Manager Andrew Luther described the arena as “fully open” earlier this week. However, he did not foresee any events in the near future — such as high school graduations — filling it, he added.

Dierks Bentley, right, performs during his Burning Man 2019 tour in Fresno, California. Eric Paul Zamora ezamora@fresnobee.com