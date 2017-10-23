Trick plays, game-winning field goal & more: Week 9’s top high school football plays

More Videos 2:46 Week 9 Treasure Valley top high school football plays Pause 4:17 Week 8 Treasure Valley high school football plays 0:31 Coin toss decides 5A SIC Pod B football championship 1:11 She was in prison. Now, she receives a car for free. 3:18 Deeds battles the Mega Bloody Mary at Homestead Bar & Grill 2:14 A sneak peek at what an 'illuminated' 8th Street could look like 2:21 Upset by loose dog, man's threat lands him in handcuffs 2:16 Ada County Sheriff describes burglary, shooting and fire 2:15 New Nampa hospital won't separate families from new babies needing intensive care 5:10 See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Week 9 Treasure Valley top high school football plays The top high school football plays from the Boise, Idaho, area during the ninth week of the 2017 season. Music: "1.26 Beat1" by BOPD. From the Free Music Archive. CC BY. The top high school football plays from the Boise, Idaho, area during the ninth week of the 2017 season. Music: "1.26 Beat1" by BOPD. From the Free Music Archive. CC BY. Michael Lycklama mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

The top high school football plays from the Boise, Idaho, area during the ninth week of the 2017 season. Music: "1.26 Beat1" by BOPD. From the Free Music Archive. CC BY. Michael Lycklama mlycklama@idahostatesman.com