The top high school football plays from the Boise, Idaho, area during the ninth week of the 2017 season.
High School Football

Trick plays, game-winning field goal & more: Week 9’s top high school football plays

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

October 23, 2017 4:37 PM

The final week of the high school football regular season saw loads of great plays — from trick plays to a one-handed diving catch to a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Watch the best plays from the week in the video above.

You can also catch up with the rest of what happened in Week 9 with our roundup, and don’t miss our coverage of the de facto 5A SIC Pod B championship game between Borah and Eagle. The pod title was decided by a coin flip.

Looking for more top plays? Watch the best from Week 8, Week 7, Week 6, Week 5, Week 4, Week 3, Week 2 and Week 1.

Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama

