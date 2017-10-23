Trick plays, game-winning field goal & more: Week 9’s top high school football plays

The final week of the high school football regular season saw loads of great plays — from trick plays to a one-handed diving catch to a game-winning field goal as time expired.
Watch the best plays from the week in the video above.
[Related: State football playoff brackets]
You can also catch up with the rest of what happened in Week 9 with our roundup, and don’t miss our coverage of the de facto 5A SIC Pod B championship game between Borah and Eagle. The pod title was decided by a coin flip.
Looking for more top plays? Watch the best from Week 8, Week 7, Week 6, Week 5, Week 4, Week 3, Week 2 and Week 1.
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
Comments